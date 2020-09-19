Wolves v Manchester City: match preview

If Manchester City are to mount a better title challenge this season then this is the kind of match where they must show improvement. Wolves beat City home and away last season and kicked off their own campaign with a fine win at Sheffield United last week before slipping up in the Carabao Cup against Stoke. Adama Traoré did plenty of damage to City last season so one of Pep Guardiola’s new signings, Ferran Torres, could be in for a heck of a baptism while the other, Nathan Aké, may be handed the equally difficult task of trying to suppress Raul Jiménez. As ever, City will be counting on their attack to offset any defensive problems. Paul Doyle

Monday 8.15pm Sky Sports Premier League

Venue Molineux

Last season Wolves 3 Manchester City 2

Referee Andre Marriner

This season n/a

Odds H 11-2 A 1-2 D 7-2

WOLVES

Subs from Ruddy, Vinagre, Buur, Kilman, Vitinha, Jota, Silva

Doubtful Jota (match fitness)

Injured Jonny (knee, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y1 R0

Form W

Top scorers Jiménez, Saïss 1

MANCHESTER CITY

Subs from Carson, Stones, Otamendi, Cancelo, Gündogan, Fernandinho, B Silva, Torres, Doyle, Harwood-Bellis

Doubtful B Silva (quadriceps)

Injured Laporte (match fitness, Oct), Agüero (knee, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y60 R4 (last season)

Form n/a

Top scorer Sterling 20 (last season)