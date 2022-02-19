Wolves v Leicester: match preview
When Leicester beat Wolves on the opening day of the season it looked like Brendan Rodgers’ side were the more likely to make another tilt for the top four. But Leicester’s injury problems and Bruno Lage’s fine work have led to Wolves emerging as surprising challengers for a Champions League spot. That push will be helped by the fact that, in a rare occurrence this season, Lage has an almost fully fit squad to pick from this weekend. Leicester meanwhile, remain beset by injuries, including their entire first-choice defence. Paul Doyle
Sunday 4.30pm Sky Sports Premier League
Venue Molineux
Last season Wolves 0 Leicester 0
Referee Craig Pawson
This season G16 Y67 R1 4.25 cards/game
Odds H 13-10 A 5-2 D 23-10
WOLVES
Subs from Ruddy, Jonny, Hoever, Gomes, Marçal, Campbell, Trincao, Silva, Hwang, Moutinho
Doubtful Moutinho (calf)
Injured Mosquera (hamstring, 27 Feb), Boly (calf, Mar), Neto (knee, Mar)
Suspended None
Discipline Y40 R1
Form DWWWLW
Leading scorer Jiménez 5
LEICESTER
Subs from Ward, Jakupovic, Soumaré, Mendy, Soyuncu, Maddison, Ewing, Pérez, Daka, Pereira
Doubtful Maddison (illness), Soyuncu (knee)
Injured Castagne (hamstring, Mar), Fofana (ankle, Mar), Justin (hamstring, Mar), Evans (hamstring, Apr), Vardy
Suspended None
Discipline Y27 R1
Form LWLDLD
Leading scorer Vardy 9