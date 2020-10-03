Wolves v Fulham: match preview

There is no panic at Wolves over their streak of three consecutive defeats in all competitions. But that may change if they flop against Fulham, who were so bad in Monday’s defeat to Aston Villa that their chairman apologised to fans and vowed to keep looking for new players. Morale among the Londoners was flattened further by Thursday’s thrashing in the Carabao Cup by Brentford. Nuno Espírito Santo is trying to turn Wolves into a more dominant side this season and, despite injury concerns, this looks like a good opportunity to start. Paul Doyle

Sunday 2pm Sky Sports Premier League

Venue Molineux

Last season n/a

Referee Darren England

This season n/a

Odds H 1-2 A 6-1 D 3-1

WOLVES

Subs from Ruddy, Kilman, Neto, Shabani, Vitinha, Podence, Marçal, Vinagre, Buur, Hoever

Doubtful Marçal (calf), Podence (shoulder)

Injured Jonny (knee, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y2 R0

Form WLL

Leading scorer Jiménez 2

FULHAM

Subs from Rodak, Fabri, Aina, Christie, Robinson, Le Marchand, McDonald, Kebano, Knockaert, Johansen, Reed, Lemina, Seri, Kamara, Lookman

Doubtful Lemina, Reed (both match fitness)

Injured Tete (calf, 17 Oct)

Suspended None

Discipline Y10 R0

Form LLL

Leading scorer Mitrovic 2