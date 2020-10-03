Wolves v Fulham: match preview

There is no panic at Wolves over their streak of three consecutive defeats in all competitions. But that may change if they flop against Fulham, who were so bad in Monday’s defeat to Aston Villa that their chairman apologised to fans and vowed to keep looking for new players. Morale among the Londoners was flattened further by Thursday’s thrashing in the Carabao Cup by Brentford. Nuno Espírito Santo is trying to turn Wolves into a more dominant side this season and, despite injury concerns, this looks like a good opportunity to start. Paul Doyle
Sunday 2pm Sky Sports Premier League
Venue Molineux
Last season n/a
Referee Darren England
This season n/a
Odds H 1-2 A 6-1 D 3-1
WOLVES
Subs from Ruddy, Kilman, Neto, Shabani, Vitinha, Podence, Marçal, Vinagre, Buur, Hoever
Doubtful Marçal (calf), Podence (shoulder)
Injured Jonny (knee, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y2 R0
Form WLL
Leading scorer Jiménez 2
FULHAM
Subs from Rodak, Fabri, Aina, Christie, Robinson, Le Marchand, McDonald, Kebano, Knockaert, Johansen, Reed, Lemina, Seri, Kamara, Lookman
Doubtful Lemina, Reed (both match fitness)
Injured Tete (calf, 17 Oct)
Suspended None
Discipline Y10 R0
Form LLL
Leading scorer Mitrovic 2