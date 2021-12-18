Wolves v Chelsea: match preview
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Thomas Tuchel is growing frustrated at the wastefulness that has cost Chelsea ground in the title race so he will hope his side find their shooting boots as they go up against a Wolves defence that do not give away many chances. Wolves, who themselves have been often guilty of bad finishing this season, will give a Chelsea a good test. And given how stretched Wolves’ small squad is, Chelsea’s injury problems will offer no excuse if the result does not go the visitors’ way. Paul Doyle
Sunday 2pm
Venue Molineux
Last season Wolves 2 Chelsea 1
Referee David Coote
This season G9 Y51 R2 6.11 cards/game
Odds H 6-1 A 1-2 D 3-1
WOLVES
Subs from Ruddy, Moulden, Cundle, Hwang, Boly, Hoever, Traoré, Dendoncker, Campbell, Aït-Nouri
Doubtful Aït-Nouri (groin), Hwang (hamstring)
Injured Mosquera (Covid-19, unknown), Jonny (knee, unknown), Silva (Covid-19, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y31 R1
Form WDDLLW
Leading scorer Hwang 4
CHELSEA
Subs from Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Saúl, Sarr, Kovacic, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic
Doubtful Jorginho (back), Loftus-Cheek (knock)
Injured Lukaku, Werner, Hudson-Odoi (all Covid-19, unknown), Chilwell (knee,
unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y25 R1
Form WDWLWD
Leading scorer Mount 7