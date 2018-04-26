Wolves star Ruben Neves responds to Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool transfer speculation

A wanted man after a brilliant first season in England

Wolves are discovering the cost of having such a good season as Tottenham have reportedly identified their midfielder Ruben Neves as one of their summer targets.

The 21-year-old Portuguese only arrived from Porto a year ago for £15m but has been instrumental in helping guide Wolves back to the Premier, scoring six goals from defensive midfield including a 35-yard wonderstrike against Derby.

He was included in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and nominated for the EFL Championship Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season awards after a barnstorming first season in English football.

According to the Mirror, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of Neves and sees him a potential replacement for Mousa Dembele who is heading into the final 12 months on his contract at the club.

Reportedly, Spurs interest in Neves is part of a trio of Portuguese targets including winger Gelson Martins from Sporting Lisbon and Southampton right back Cedric Soares, while Manchester United and Liverpool having also been linked to Neves.

But the good news for Wolves fans is that Neves has no intention of leaving yet, and wants to try and keep his new side in the top flight at the first time of asking.

“Honestly, I love to play here. I love the boys and I love the fans. I am really happy here,” Neves said at the EFL Awards. “I have it all to stay, but in football we never know. Yes, I would like to stay.

“Of course, it is my first season in the Premier League. It is the place that Wolves deserve. The fans deserve it as well.

“So I am happy here, like I said before. If it is possible, I would like to stay here to have my first year in the Premier League.

“We go in the same path [in the Premier League], we work hard in the way that we play. We are really happy because we achieved our goal a little bit early.

“Of course, I think all the players enjoyed this moment. That’s what we wanted from the beginning of the season. Now we can enjoy it because we are in the Premier League and that’s the most important thing. It is really good for me.

“When I came here, I came to improve myself and help the club. Fortunately, I have improved myself this year in a really good league so I am happy to be here. I love the club and I love the fans. I am happy to be here and fortunately, we are in the Premier League and that’s the most important thing.”