Wolves set £45 million price tag for Barcelona target Ruben Neves

Ruben Nevers captains Wolves against Aston Villa - Andrew Kearns/CameraSport via Getty Images

Wolves are ready to demand £45 million for Barcelona target Ruben Neves.

Barcelona are preparing to make a move for the Wolves captain this summer but will have to pay a significant fee to end his six-year spell at Molineux.

Neves has just over a year left on his contract and Wolves are prepared to sell as they are aware of his long-held desire to play in the Champions League.

Barcelona have been admirers of the Portugal international for over two years and the Liga champions are poised to make an approach in the next few weeks.

However, Wolves are adopting a hardline stance over the midfielder’s future and have no interest in a swap deal, or any player plus cash proposals.

Telegraph Sport understands that the minimum fee they will accept is €50 million.

Barcelona’s hopes of signing Neves will be boosted by Wolves’ determination to avoid selling him to another Premier League club.

Though it appears inevitable the 26-year-old will finally depart Wolves this summer, the club would expect him to sign a contract extension if a move fails to materialise.

There is no desire from Wolves to let Neves run his contract down and leave as a free agent at the end of next season.

When asked earlier this month about his future, Neves said: "This club gave me everything so it doesn't matter what happens, I will always be with the club.

“It doesn't matter what happens in football, I think we create some special relationship when you are a long time in the club.

“Last season, it's not a secret for anyone, I was almost leaving the club, and if that happens it will be really hard to take the decision.

“If I go, I will be the number one fan of Wolves, I don't hide that for anyone, it's what I feel, I feel at home here and you never know what is going to happen.”

Neves recently passed 250 appearances for the club and has played a key role in helping Julen Lopetegui guide Wolves to Premier League safety.

Barcelona clinched the Liga title last weekend with a 4-2 win over Espanyol.