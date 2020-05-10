Wolves players will be swabbed on arrival for training while squad will wash own kits

Wolves will make a returning to training on Monday - PA

Wolverhampton Wanderers players will be swabbed on arrival as they prepare for a return to training on Monday.

Nuno Espirito Santo and his players, plus all his coaching staff, are all to undergo coronavirus testing when they return to the club's Compton base after six weeks without group training.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Wolves are one of the first Premier League clubs to make a full return to training, with individual sessions to be staggered over the first week.

All players will be swabbed outside the Compton gates on arrival as the club takes extreme measures to avoid spreading the virus, while the squad will also be asked to wash their own kits.

Nuno, the head coach, and Portuguese players Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and Ruben Vinagre, plus Belgium international Leander Dendoncker, all flew back into England over the weekend after self-isolating overseas.

The first week will be individually tailored sessions, while in the second week they hope to move towards working in smaller groups if government rules permit it.

Wolves were sixth in the table when the season was postponed due to the pandemic, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, while the club is also in the round of 16 of the Europa League.

Nuno's squad played their last game on March 20, in a 1-1 draw against Olympiakos in the first leg behind closed doors.

Nuno had branded it “absurd” that Wolves were forced to play. The Europa League had already been a long and arduous road for the club, with their European excursions beginning way back on July 25. Their trip to Athens was against their wishes.