Wolves name new skipper as Lemina stripped of captaincy

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil has announced that Mario Lemina has been replaced as club captain.

It comes on the back of an angry altercation following the defeat against West Ham on Monday.

As a result, it has been agreed between player and club that he will give up the armband, which will now be taken on by Nélson Semedo.

"We can't see the scenes we had at West Ham. I get on well with Mario, we have huge respect for each other but we can't have that," O'Neil told reporters.

"Mario is fine. It was a conversation and nothing more. The other night sparked it but it was one that had to be had. We now move forward and have dealt with it."

O'Neil also confirmed that José Sá and Pablo Sarabia will miss out against Ipswich this weekend through injury.

