Wolves name Gary O’Neil as head coach after Julen Lopetegui exit before new season

Wolves have appointed Gary O’Neil as their new head coach just three days before the latest Premier League season gets underway, replacing Julen Lopetegui.

The former Bournemouth boss has signed a three-year contract at Molineux and officially takes the reins only five days before the club begin the 2023/24 top-flight campaign with a tough trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night.

O’Neil’s swift appointment had been widely expected after confirmation on Tuesday that Lopetegui and Wolves had agreed to part ways after only nine months following weeks of talks and “differences of opinion on certain issues”.

Lopetegui’s backroom staff, a team comprised of Pablo Sanz, Juan Peinado, Oscar Caro, Edu Rubio, Borja De Alba Alonso and Daniel Lopetegui, also left the club.

“We’re delighted to welcome Gary to the club,” said Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs. “He’s a highly motivated young coach with strong principles and very well thought of by everyone he has worked with, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve together at Wolves.

“Our players have shown their quality during pre-season, and I believe Gary and his team will continue to coach and improve them and will have success working with this group.

“Everyone at Wolves is looking forward to welcoming Gary, offering him their full support and working collaboratively to help the club to keep pushing forward together.”

More to follow