'Wolves can take a lot of heart'

Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker hopes Wolves will offer the same "desire" they showed against Manchester City going forward.

Wolves remain bottom of the league with one point from eight games, but their display against the champions did not reflect their league positioning.

"It was a great performance by Wolves but they now need to go into the next couple of games with the same application and desire they showed against City," said Reo-Coker on the BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily podcast.

Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic added: "A couple of wins over the last 20 games does start to become a mental thing.

"When you are thinking about when you are going to get that win, it does put extra pressure on the team. But they can take a lot of heart from that performance."

