Wolves join Chelsea and Crystal Palace in transfer race for Gambia starlet Adama Bojang

Wolves have joined the race for highly-rated Gambian teenager Adama Bojang (AFP via Getty Images)

Teenage wonderkid Adama Bojang, monitored by Chelsea and Crystal Palace, is also wanted by two more Premier League clubs including Wolves.

The 19-year-old striker is attracting transfer interest from clubs across the globe with his performances for The Gambia at the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Standard Sport understands that Chelsea and Palace are not the only English top-flight clubs keeping an eye on the 6ft 3in starlet, with Wolves also understood to be interested.

There is also a fourth, unnamed, Premier League club monitoring Bojang’s situation, along with two Bundesliga sides and four teams from Ligue 1 in France. These include Eintracht Frankfurt and Lens.

Bojang, who currently plays for Gambian side Steve Biko FC, is also believed to be wanted by a number of clubs from outside Europe’s major leagues.

Bojang inspired Gambia to the final of the U20 African Cup of Nations earlier this year, and was named in the team of the tournament. Last week, he scored a double in their U20 World Cup win over Honduras, including a goal just 30 seconds into the match.