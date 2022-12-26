Wolves hit late to leave wasteful Everton firmly in relegation battle

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - December 26, 2022 Everton's Anthony Gordon looks dejected after the match - REUTERS/Phil Noble

It is rinse and repeat for Everton. All the fears that this season would be another fight to avoid relegation are coming to fruition.

A 95th-minute winner for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Rayan Ait-Nouri emptied the Goodison Park stands, but there were still enough fans around to deliver the furious boos on the full-time whistle.

In truth, the jeering had begun minutes earlier as the stadium pleaded with its players to pour forward in search of the three points. Wolves’ trio of substitutes took advantage of how exposed Everton were to the counter attack to give new coach Julen Lopetegui the perfect start.

Matheus Nunes picked out roadrunner Adama Traore and he had the composure to find Ait-Nouri. Goodison exploded.

If the World Cup break was somewhat of a relief for Frank Lampard, he is back in the trench now. The failings are familiar. There is not enough quality to reward the good moments, nor patience to get through the tough ones.

Successive Everton managers have felt one bad result from a crisis. When the mood turns like this, it feels like they are one bad pass from one.

When Lampard sent on rookie striker Tom Cannon in a desperate hunt for a winning goal with just seven minutes left, the crowd reaction was hysterically enthusiastic – a signal of the need for firepower so chronically lacking in this and previous games in the ongoing absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton had plenty of chances, a couple of falling to Neal Maupay and Anthony Gordon in the first half. They led early through Yerry Mina before Daniel Podence equalised.

Wolves were generally poor but improved when the subs arrived. They will not care, having taken advantage of Everton’s self-destruction.

The result leaves Lampard's men just one point above the relegation zone with 14 points from 16 games.