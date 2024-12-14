Wolves players in more ugly clashes as Ipswich defeat leaves Gary O’Neil on the brink

Rayan Ait-Nouri had to be lead down the tunnel at full time after Wolves’ late defeat - Getty Images/Carl Recine

Gary O’Neil was pushed closer to the brink after Wolves lost 2-1 at home to Ipswich, while Rayan Ait-Nouri had to be ushered down the tunnel after the final whistle as arguments broke out within the home ranks.

Boos rang down from the stands as Ipswich’s Jack Taylor struck in the fourth minute of time added on, sparking jubilant celebrations for the visitors and angry recriminations among Wolves players.

It was not immediately clear what triggered Ait-Nouri’s furious reaction but he was restrained by Wolves staff afterwards as the crowd vented their fury.

A fourth straight defeat leaves Wolves four points off the bottom of the table, having now conceded 40 league goals - six more than any other side.

Another full-time skirmish



Rayan Ait-Nouri helped off the pitch by Craig Dawson



Fans calling for Jeff Shi & Fosun



Ipswich get their second win of the season



Wolves rooted to 19th



It's a mess #wwfc pic.twitter.com/lVEF1F12Ow — Nathan Judah (@NathanJudah) December 14, 2024

Telegraph Sport has reported that O’Neil will be given the chance to reverse Wolves’ alarming run of results and retains the immediate backing of the club.

O’Neil’s position as manager has been in serious doubt after just three victories from 26 Premier League matches but the Wolves hierarchy is determined to avoid a knee-jerk decision on his future.

Wolves have been seeking replacements for the 41-year-old, but it has been decided that O’Neil will receive their support to turn their situation around.

Ipswich took the lead through a Matt Doherty own goal, before Matheus Cunha equalised for the home side. But Ipswich had the final say as Jack Clarke sent in a corner and Taylor was afforded time and space to head home.