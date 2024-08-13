🚨 Wolves defender joins Feyenoord on loan

Wolves have announced the departure of Hugo Bueno on a season long loan.

The 21-year-old has departed for Feyenoord, who will compete in the Champions League this season, in pursuit of regular gametime.

Bueno found opportunities limited in recent years, although he has made 48 appearances for the Molineux side.

A loan approach from Celtic was previously knocked back for the Spaniard this summer before agreeing to terms with the Eredivisie outfit.

The move does not include an option for Feyenoord to make the move permanent.