Wolves confirm three arrests made after homophobic chants mar Chelsea win

Wolves have confirmed West Midlands Police made three arrests in connection to the homophobic chants which marred Saturday's Premier League win over Chelsea.

Frank Lampard oversaw an uninspired defeat in his first game since returning as Chelsea's caretaker boss following the sacking of Graham Potter, with Matheus Nunes' stunning strike boosting Wolves' survival hopes.

However, the hosts' victory was marred by homophobic chants being aimed at visiting supporters, which were condemned as "totally unacceptable" and "vile" in a statement from Chelsea.

Wolves responded with a statement of their own, confirming three individuals had been arrested following the incidents.

"We strongly condemn the discriminatory chants aimed towards Chelsea supporters at today's game," the club said.

"In response to the chants, supporters were reminded by a public address system announcement that discriminatory behaviour and chants of this nature are not tolerated at Molineux.

"Homophobia, like all other forms of discrimination, has no place in football or society, and anyone engaging in discriminatory behaviour is committing a criminal offence.

"As a result, we can confirm that three arrests were made by West Midlands Police relating to homophobia, and the discriminatory chants in question.

"Our ethos at Wolves is about being 'One Pack' – an attitude we are passionate about and that extends to our relationships across the football community, regardless of rivalries or what happens on the football pitch.

"We thank all supporters and staff who reported incidents, and will continue to campaign for inclusivity and tackle discriminatory abuse, whether inside stadiums or online."