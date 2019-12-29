Wolves captain Coady launches furious anti-VAR rant after Wolves denied at Anfield.

Conor Coady remonstrates with referee Anthony Taylor (Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine)





Wolves captain Conor Coady has made his feelings clear regarding the use of VAR in his side’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The visitors felt hard done by after Liverpool’s only goal was awarded following a check having been initially disallowed for handball.

Wolves also had an equaliser chalked off when the video referees ruled that there was offside in the build up to Neto strike just before half time.

"We feel massively hard done by. I can't get my head around it. It is ridiculous.” Coady told Sky Sports. "For me it is not working. Some people are saying it gets the right decision but we're the players on the pitch and it doesn't feel right to me.”

Coady was also unhappy about the lack of clarity provided by the officials when making the rulings during the game.

“Anthony Taylor is a great fella to speak to but I ask a question and I don't get an answer.

“We thought Van Dijk handballed it, but the referee tells me Van Dijk is too far away. He played the pass!”

Wolves players surround Referee Taylor. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)





The Liverpool-born defender believes the introduction of the new system is having a negative experience on the game as a whole for both supporters and players.

"VAR is affecting the game, you can hear the fans singing about it. No-one has asked us about it.” he added. "It is still confusing, I can't get my head around it, you don't get answers on the pitch."

"It is horrible for me, it is tough to take.”

After falling behind, Wolves thought they’d snatched an equaliser after Neto drilled the ball beyond Alisson.

But after the goal was referred to the officials in Stockley park, Joao Moutinho’s boot was deemed to be offside in the lead-up to the goal by the smallest of margins.

Story continues

"A lot of people say it has come to the right decision but what is it an armpit or a toe?” Coady fumed. “It is confusing, I spoke to Anthony Taylor a lot today but he gave no clarification of what's going on.

"It is so tough to take, it has happened twice to us in the last two games against probably the best two sides in the world.

“In the second half we controlled game and nullified Liverpool to hardly anything but it is so disappointing that we are stood here talking about VAR rather than the the game and the way Wolves played.”

Featured from our writers:

Yahoo sport presents Tailgate