Pascal Gross - Wolves’ bubble is burst with costly dismissal of Nelson Semedo - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

Jeff Shi, Wolves’ chairman, was all smiles as he took his seat here before the game, having appointed No 1 choice Julen Lopetegui as manager from Nov 14 – but, by the end, their moods must have suffered.

While Roberto De Zerbi, manager of sixth-placed Brighton, could animatedly celebrate an impressive win he rated better than beating Chelsea, Lopetegui will walk into a club who are only off the bottom of the table on goal difference.

Pascal Gross struck the late winner against Wolves, who played the entire second half with 10 men. Struggling Nelson Semedo’s dismissal just before the interval was costly – following an action-packed first half in which the sides went into half-time level at 2-2.

Lopetegui, the former Spain and Real Madrid coach, can at least take solace from Wolves scoring twice in a Premier League game for the first time this season. Defensively they were too sloppy, including Semedo, who struggled against standout player Kaoru Mitoma.

The 56-year-old Spaniard will send coaches to the club early this week, and is set to arrive himself on Friday, then will be at Wolves’ home game against Arsenal on Saturday.

Steve Davis, the Wolves interim head coach, admitted: “If I was in his shoes, I’d be looking to increase the numbers and quality. The goals we conceded were soft, we were really easy to score against. I’ve shown my frustration.”

Brighton took advantage and De Zerbi, aiming to keep flying high, said: “That was the best game so far, in terms of quality of play and build-up and chances to score.”

Banned Diego Costa was sitting in the stands with hoodie pulled up and injury-troubled Raul Jimenez was also up there. Brighton, having thrashed Chelsea 4-1, quickly had joy. Adam Lallana had not scored in a year and a half, but curled in impressively, after Mitoma delivered a deft cross that Leandro Trossard flicked on.

Wolves quickly responded, as determined Goncalo Guedes cut inside and struck his first goal for the club. Ruben Neves, the home captain, then struck confidently with a penalty after Lewis Dunk, the Brighton captain, was judged guilty of a handball from Daniel Podence’s cross.

That was as good as it got for Wolves though, with the visitors equalising when Lallana floated over his cross and Mitoma headed in from eight yards, beating Semedo.

Semedo’s troubles worsened when, as the last man, he hauled down Mitoma on the edge of the area, leading to the fouled winger waving an imaginary card – and a straight red followed.

Davis felt Mitoma still had a lot to do – and could appeal against the red card. After that incident-packed first period, Brighton – as expected – were on top with a man advantage, and stayed patient.

Their breakthrough came as Mitoma’s busy afternoon was topped off when he cut the ball back, eventually leading to Gross rifling in.