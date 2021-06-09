Wolves appoint Bruno Lage as head coach after Nuno Espirito Santo exit

(PA)

Wolves have appointed Bruno Lage as head coach after Nuno Espirito Santo left the club by “mutual agreement” last month.

Lage, who took charge of Benfica in January 2019 and led a remarkable turnaround as the club won the Primeira Liga title, returns to management after an 11-month absence following a swift downturn in results and his subsequent sacking in June 2020.

The 45-year-old is represented by Jorge Mendes, whose Gestifute agency’s close affiliation to Wolves is by now well-known.

Nuno left the club this summer after a disappointing campaign and has held talks with Everton and Crystal Palace.

“First of all, I’m very happy. It’s a big opportunity,” Lage said upon confirmation of his appointment. “I’m very happy because I’ve returned to this country, and to be the manager of a big team.

“It’s a team and a club that wants to do history and a chance to compete in the Premier League. So, I’m happy, excited, with a big ambition to do great things for this club.”

Lage has experience in English football after spells as an assistant coach with Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea and hopes to use it to his advantage in his new role.

“I was here [in the UK] for three years, so I know Wolves, but now, the best thing to do – the next thing to do – is to know everyone better,” he added.

“That includes the club, the fans, and also to try to create a plan, just not for the next game or the next training, but for the future.

“That’s why for me, it’s very important to create that dynamic of teamwork here in this building; to try to realise what we are doing in the future.”

Read More

Bruno Lage: The challenges awaiting new Wolves boss at Molineux

Liverpool ‘target Lorenzo Pellegrini’ and Bernardo Silva ‘linked with Man City exit’

Joel Ward believes incoming Palace boss has ‘great platform to build from’