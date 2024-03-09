Wolves 2-1 Fulham: Analysis

Wolves players celebrate goal against Fulham

Going in at half-time, Wolves had sustained more injuries than they had managed shots.

With Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and star man Pedro Neto forced off, an already thread-bare attacking group was further diminished and after being outplayed by Fulham for much of the first 45 minutes, it seemed a tough second half awaited.

Instead, Gary O'Neil's side gritted their teeth and gave all they had in an impressive show of controlled aggression and intensity.

Mario Lemina was the embodiment of all Wolves were after the break, refusing to give any Fulham player a moment's peace.

He was as relentless off the ball and as he was smart on it, fully committing to everything, including an unfamiliar position on the left wing at times.

Rayan Ait-Nouri was also given a more attacking role and seemed to relish the freedom to drive at his man again and again.

In midfield, Joao Gomes impressed on his return while Nathan Fraser worked tirelessly on his full Premier League debut.

The injuries continue to mount but after what must rank as one of Wolves' most satisfying wins of the season, Molineux can look forward to an exciting end to the campaign with a push for Europe added to next week's FA Cup quarter-final.