Wolves 0-3 Man City: Erling Haaland continues scoring streak to send champions top

Manchester City cruised to victory over 10-man Wolves on Saturday lunchtime to return to the top of the Premier League.

Jack Grealish, who has faced criticism this week after a sluggish start to the season, had the ball in the back of the net after 55 seconds and City never looked back.

Erling Haaland netted his 11th Premier League goal of the season shortly afterwards and Phil Foden added a third in the second half.

The home side were reduced to 10 men on 33 minutes after a horrendous challenge from defender Nathan Collins, who launched himself studs-first into the midriff of Grealish and could have no complaints about the straight red card.

There was a minute's silence ahead of kickoff following the death of Queen Elizabeth and the majority of fans kept a respectful silence, while there was warm applause on 70 minutes from all around the ground to mark the number of years the monarch was on the throne.

The champions took the lead after 55 seconds when Kevin De Bruyne’s inviting cross into the six-yard box was turned home by Grealish, before Haaland scored his 14th goal in all competitions with a scuffed shot from the edge of the box after Wolves defender Max Kilman stood off him.

The Norwegian striker became the first player in Premier League history to net in his first four away games, and the points were sealed when De Bruyne was again the architect with another low cross into the six-yard box which was turned home by Foden.

