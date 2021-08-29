Wolves 0-1 Man United: Mason Greenwood punishes wasteful hosts after David De Gea save to set new unbeaten run record

(Getty Images)

Mason Greenwood drove home with just 10 minutes left to deny a dominant Wolves side as Manchester United set a new unbeaten record.

United have now not tasted defeat away home home in 28 games, beating Arsenal’s record set between April 2003 and September 2004, and have David de Gea’s wonder save shortly before the winner to thank.

The home side threw everything at United early on, with Raul Jimenez and Trincao going close, but the visitors somehow clung on until halftime, without offering much as an attacking threat.

Wolves continued to the better side after the break, with David de Gea making a remarkable double save to keep out two close range efforts from Romain Saiss.

Jadon Sancho, who had a quiet full debut, was replaced in the second half as United went in search of the winner, with home-grown youngster Greenwood netting his third in as many games to snatch all three points.

Wolves were adamant there was a foul from Paul Pogba in the build-up to the winner but nothing was given, as United made it seven points from nine so far this season to sit third in the standings, while Wolves stay 18th without a point or goal.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

Read More

Wolves vs Man United: Premier League - LIVE!

Wolves v Man United: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK?

Wolves fan facing trial next year accused of racially abusing Rio Ferdinand