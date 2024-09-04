Wolverines' season-opening win over Fresno State popular pick with Proline players

The Michigan Wolverines began their NCAA football title defence on a winning note, which wasn't much a surprise to most Proline players,

The 10th-ranked Wolverines defeated Fresno State 30-10 on Saturday. According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., a whopping 91 per cent of Proline bettors picked Michigan to open the 2024 season with the victory.

Top-ranked Georgia defeated Clemson 34-3, scoring 28 second-half points to secure the win. Eighty-eight per cent of Proline players took the Bulldogs to emerge victorious.

And in Florida, No. 12 Miami went to the University of Florida and captured a 41-17 victory, an outcome 60 per cent of Proline bettors picked. And 46 per cent of bets correctly took Notre Dame to win as the underdog over Texas A&M, with the now fifth-ranked Irish taking the 23-13 victory.

The NFL regular season kicks off Thursday with the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Kansas City Chiefs. Sixty-three per cent of Proline bets are on the defending Super Bowl champions to win at home.

Kansas City's Isiah Pacheco and Baltimore's Derrick Henry are the most popular anytime touchdown scorers. The most popular player prop is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes over 1.5 passing TDs while Pacheco under 60.5 rushing yards is the second-most popular player prop.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will play the NFL's first-ever game in Brazil on Friday night. Fifty-three per cent of Proline wagers are on the Packers to win while 61 per cent of bettors have the game going under 48.5 points.

The most popular anytime touchdown scorer is quarterback Jalen Hurts for the Eagles and running back Josh Jacobs for the Packers. The most popular player prop is Philadelphia running back Saquon Barkley over 45 receiving yards.

On Friday night, Alexei Popyrin upset Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in third-round men's singles action at the U.S. Open. Thirty per cent of Proline players cashed in on the upset, picking Popyrin to win the match while 81 per cent took the match to go over 3.5 total sets.

A Proline digital player won $6,128 from a $3 bet on a 12-leg major league baseball parlay. Another earned $2,701 from a $5 wager on a six-leg Major League Soccer parlay.

A retail customer made $1,097 from a $1 bet on an eight-leg soccer parlay while another turned a $9 bet into a $2,624 windfall by successfully picking a 12-leg baseball parlay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press