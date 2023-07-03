Wolverine star Hugh Jackman get claws into a Norwich waffle

Hugh Jackman starred as Wolverine in the X-Men

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman got his Wolverine-style claws into a couple of waffles when he dropped by a Norwich restaurant.

The X-Men actor visited The Waffle House in St Giles Street on Sunday.

Tweeting foodie photos about his visit on Twitter, Jackman said he had enjoyed a "cheat meal", adding: "Noooo! I did not share. And, I'm not sorry."

Restaurant staff joked that "he also helped chop some vegetables in the kitchen with his claws".

Jackman, whose films also include The Greatest Showman and Les Miserables, is known to be a Norwich City Football Club fan, and his mother reportedly lives in Norfolk.

Jackman took a photo of himself with staff at the restaurant

He posted images of the meal he had enjoyed on Sunday, which included the restaurant's waffle with garlic Norfolk mushrooms and cheese sauce, followed by a dessert of banoffee waffle.

Jackman also thrilled Waffle House staff by posing for a photo with them.

Posting about his visit on their Facebook page, they said: "Huge thank you to thehughjackman for being such a legend… posing for a photo and mentioning us on his social media pages. He also helped chop some vegetables in the kitchen with his claws #wolverine."

Jackman starred in the film The Greatest Showman

The actor is due to return as Wolverine in the next Deadpool film from Marvel.

