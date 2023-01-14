Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face West Ham United in the Premier League today.

Wolves head coach Julen Lopetegui handed a full debut to January signing Matheus Cunha for the visit of fellow strugglers West Ham.

The Atletico Madrid loanee came in as one of five changes from their Carabao Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest as Nathan Collins, Ruben Neves, Hugo Bueno and Daniel Podence were also recalled.

West Ham showed three alterations from their FA Cup win at Brentford, Craig Dawson dropped from the squad after manager David Moyes revealed Wolves had bid for the defender.

Vladimir Coufal was passed fit to play as Aaron Cresswell and Pablo Fornals also returned.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League updates

  • GOAL! Podence fires opening goal at start of second half (WOL 1-0 WHU)

  • Wolves: Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Matheus Luiz, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Daniel Podence

  • West Ham: Fabianski, Coufal, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Cresswell, Fornals, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Antonio, Lucas Paqueta

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC 1 - 0 West Ham United FC

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United

Podence is down and is receiving treatment.

Cresswell plays a deep free-kick to Rice before receiving the ball back from the West Ham captain. The left-back then slides the ball to Fornals who has his cross blocked.

Wolves have already attempted 12 shots in this match, higher than their season average of 11.3 in the Premier League.

Bowen's inswinging corner is cleared away by Collins.

Goal Daniel Castelo Podence

Wolves get the game back under way. Neither side has elected to make a change.

Wolves have scored just 11 goals this season, the lowest in the Premier League. Attacking against a low block, they have struggled to create meaningful chances, regularly passing it around the edge of West Ham's box before shooting in frustration. Despite having Cunha and Podence in the side, they lack creativity. The times that they have been able to get the ball across the box without it being hacked away, there has been nobody there to get on the end of it. A natural poacher in the box, Jimenez should be brought. As for West Ham, they have been disappointing in the first 45 minutes. Having just four shots, they need to make use of their counter attacks, with Semedo and Bueno regularly caught up the pitch.

Wolves had 11 shots in the first 45 minutes but only two on target as Lopetegui’s side struggled to break down a resolute West Ham defence. Cunha had the first chance, moving down the right of the box before having his low effort blocked by Aguerd. Nunes then looked to beat Fabianski with a curling effort from the edge, but it went straight at the goalkeeper. Not afraid of shooting, Neves had four shots before the break. His best came from a corner, but the midfielder lashed a volley over. Defending for most of the game, West Ham could have broken the deadlock through Coufal. Getting on the end of a clearance, his driven effort beat Sa before being blocked.

HALF-TIME: WOLVES 0-0 WEST HAM

Neves has another shot blocked. He has attempted four shots in this game, more than any other player on either team.

There will be two minutes of additional time.

Cunha looks to make something happen. He gets onto the end of a pass from Bueno, getting into the space between Coufal and Ogbonna. Flashing it across the box, it goes beyond Hee-Chan who cannot get on the end of it.

Antonio looks to play a fast throughball into the path of Fornals who runs beyond the Wolves defence, but the striker puts too much power on it. Antonio apologises to the midfielder.

Fornals jumps furiously into the air. Putting Collins under pressure just inside the Wolves half, he gets close to the defender who falls over. Knocking it off the pitch, Hooper give a free-kick to the home side.

Wolves pack the box going up for a corner. Crossing it in from the left, Moutinho's ball in looks to go over everyone, but it instead finds Neves who bursts into the space from outside the box. Taking it on the volley, the midfielder crashes his strike over.

Rice lifts a deep free-kick into the box. Antonio looks to get on the end of it, but Collins is there to head it away.

Running down the right, Bowen dribbles past Bueno before crossing the ball straight into the hands of Sa.

Paqueta's chipped ball into the box is knocked away as far as Coufal who races into the box from the left. With nobody around him, he drives a shot towards the bottom corner. His attempt beats Sa but is blocked by Bueno.

Bueno gets down the left before lofting a cross into the box. Originally cleared away, Neves brings the ball down under pressure from Paqueta, taking two touches before launching his spinning shot over.

On the counter, Semedo rushes through the middle of the pitch before feeding Podence down the left of the box. Unmarked, he looks to be in space to shoot, but Coufal and Bowen get back to block his path. Cutting inside, the winger finds Neves who has his shot blocked.

Semedo has been involved a lot so far. This time he looks for Moutinho with a short pass on the edge of the box, but the veteran midfielder does not move towards it. As a result, Soucek is there to regain possession.

West Ham are winless in their last six Premier League games, their longest such run since a run of seven between January and February 2020. Away from home they're winless in seven (D2 L5), their longest run in the Premier League on the road since between December 2019 and July 2020 (eight).

Semedo whips a dangerous cross into the box. Going low, Fabianski cannot get there. Coming across Coufal is there to clear it behind with Podence hoping for an easy finish.

Good play from West Ham. Coufal and Bowen combine on the right before the ball finds Antonio in the box. Recycling the ball, possession goes back to Bowen who looks for Soucek. Pushing it onto his right foot, the midfielder aims for Antonio with a throughball, but the striker goes down under pressure from two defenders. He wants a penalty, but referee Simon Hooper ignores his claims.

Semedo and Nunes take shots from outside the box within seconds of each other, but both attempts are blocked.

West Ham have struggled to keep the ball in the first 13 minutes. Wolves have looked comfortable in possession and keep getting space to move into down the wings. Despite their struggles with the ball, the away side have defended their box well.

Semedo runs beyond Cresswell and into the West Ham box. Looking for Podence, he pulls it back to the winger who leaves it expecting someone else to get on the end of it. Losing the ball, Nunes recovers it before curling a shot into the hands of Fabianski.

Bowen will fancy his chances against Wolves today. The West Ham winger has scored four goals in his last five Premier League games against them, netting more goals against them than he has any other opponent in the competition.

Bowen has the first shot on target of the game, but his tame attempt inside the box is saved by Sa.

West Ham get forward this time. Fornals moves inside from the left before flicking it back to Cresswell. Getting forward from his left-back position, his attempt is blocked.

First chance to Wolves. Down the right of the box, Hee-Chan slips the ball to Cunha. From a tight angle, he tries to drive a low shot across the goal but it is blocked by Aguerd who slides in.

West Ham get this Premier League clash under way at Molineux.

West Ham are looking to win three consecutive league games against Wolves for the first time since a run of eight between 1920 and 1958.

As for West Ham, Moyes makes three alterations to the side that beat Brentford in the FA Cup. Also moving from three centre-backs to two, Dawson is out of the side and is replaced by Fornals. The other two switches come at full-back. On the right, Coufal is preferred ahead of Johnson, with Cresswell coming in for Emerson on the other side.

Wolves make five changes to the team that lost on penalties to Forest in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup. The home side switch from three centre-backs to two with Jonny and Toti coming out of the side. Keeping his place, Kilman partners with Collins who starts. Semedo drops down to right-back and Bueno plays at left-back, meaning that Ait-Nouri misses out. Adding an extra midfielder, Neves retains his regular Premier League spot. In the attack Goncalo Guedes is replaced by Podence on the left wing with Cunha leading the attack. As a result, striker Jimenez moves onto the bench.

WEST HAM SUBS: Darren Randolph, Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, Gianluca Scamacca, Manuel Lanzini, Flynn Downes, Saïd Benrahma, Thilo Kehrer, Emerson.

WEST HAM (4-3-3): Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Aaron Cresswell; Pablo Fornals, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek; Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio, Lucas Paqueta.

WOLVES SUBS: Matija Sarkic, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Mario Lemina, Raul Jimenez, Jonny, Toti, Adama Traore, Joseph Hodge, Chem Campbell.

WOLVES (4-3-3): Jose Sa; Nelson Semedo, Nathan Collins, Maximilian Kilman, Hugo Bueno; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho; Hwang Hee-Chan, Matheus Cunha, Daniel Podence.

Beating Brentford away from home in the FA Cup in their previous match, West Ham will be looking to secure back-to-back wins and increase the gap between themselves and the bottom three. Above the drop zone on goal difference, their last Premier League win came back in October, with goals from Kurt Zouma and Said Benrahma helping them overcome Bournemouth. West Ham followed their triumph with five consecutive league losses before gaining a point against Leeds United. They have won four of their last five Premier League games against Wolves.

Wolves bowed out of the EFL Cup at the quarter-final stage after losing to Nottingham Forest on penalties last time out. Currently in 19th place, the Molineux outfit have won just one of their last eight Premier League games. However, there have been improvements under new manager Julen Lopetegui. Collecting four points from three games after the World Cup, the former Real Madrid boss guided his side to a win against Everton before a loss to Manchester United and a draw versus Aston Villa in the West Midlands derby. One point below West Ham, Wolves will move out of the relegation zone with a win.

Hello and welcome to the live commentary for the Premier League clash between Wolves and West Ham.

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

