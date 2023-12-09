Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Action Images via Reuters)

Wolves v Nottingham Forest LIVE updates

Wolves host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League

32’ - GOAL! Cunha finishes off sweeping move to equalise (WOL 1-1 NFO)

14’ - GOAL! Toffolo fires Forest ahead (WOL 0-1 NFO)

TEAM NEWS: Jose Sa fit enough to return in goal for Wolves

TEAM NEWS: Forest makes seven changes from midweek including ex-Wolves players Boly and Gibbs-White coming in

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC 1 - 1 Nottingham Forest FC

15:47

Murillo turns Semedo's cross behind for a Wolves corner, and Sarabia's weak near-post delivery is kept alive by Cunha. He gives the Spaniard a second chance to cross from the right, but the Forest backline stands firm to clear the danger.

15:45

What is Elanga doing?! Hwang looks to be fouled by Niakhate but the referee plays on as Elanga bursts down the Forest left. Gibbs-White is screaming for the pass, free as a bird in the centre, but the former Manchester United man tries to beat Dawson before throwing himself down under the defender's challenge, and he is told to get up by the referee!

15:42

OVER! Sarabia plucks the ball out of the air with a delicate touch on the top of his left boot before spreading the play to Semedo. He has few options so steps inside to shoot from 25 yards out, but it whistles over the top-right corner. Turner probably had it covered, but it wasn't a bad attempt!

15:41

Sarabia is involved in some more neat interplay for Wolves as they work the ball out to Hugo Bueno, who finds space to shoot from the left corner of the box, but a navy shirt gets in the way to block.

15:40

Forest have gotten away with one here! Kouyate was booked in the aftermath of Wolves' goal, and straight from Forest's kick-off, he led with his arm in an aerial challenge with Kilman. O'Neil wanted the midfielder to be given his marching orders, and he had a decent point!

15:38

There's been no change to the pattern of the game since Wolves' goal. Forest still have everyone back behind the ball, patiently waiting for a chance to spring forward on the counterattack.

15:37

Cunha has now been involved in a goal on five successive Premier League appearances (three goals, two assists), having only registered a goal involvement in five of his first 28 games in the competition (four goals, one assist).

15:34

Yellow Card Cheikhou Kouyaté

15:33

Routine save! Gomes plays a one-two from the corner before swinging a cross in, which Cunha keeps alive on the far side. He plays a one-two with Dawson before shooting on his left foot, but his effort lacks power and Turner can drop to his right to cling on.

15:33

Goal Matheus Santos Carneiro da Cunha

15:32

Hwang now looks to break down the left, but Murillo comes over to concede a corner as we approach the 30-minute mark. Can Wolves make this set-piece count?

15:32

Wolves are furious as Gibbs-White avoids being penalised for a potential nudge on Semedo, allowing Forest a rare foray forward. Goalscorer Toffolo crosses from the left, but Toti rises highest to head it clear.

15:30

Wolves have had 70 per cent of the possession so far, and they've spent the last 10 minutes camped in Forest's half. They're yet to work a clear-cut opening, though, with Cooper's men keeping their shape well.

15:29

Half chance! Toti's hanging cross is headed up in the air by Niakhate, and Hwang is inexplicably left unmarked by Forest as it falls to him on the corner of the six-yard box. The angle is too tight, however, as he directs his header wide of the near post.

15:27

A loose pass from Elanga almost lets Cunha in down the Wolves left, but Boly steps in with an excellent challenge inside his own area. The former Wolves defender could have plenty of work to do here if Forest continue to sit this deep.

15:26

It's noticeable that Lemina is pulling extremely wide for Wolves when they have the ball, almost occupying a right-wing role. Wolves need to use the full width of the pitch here as they bid to open up Forest's compact low block.

15:24

Forest have just one win and one clean sheet in their last 15 Premier League games kicking off at 3pm on a Saturday (five draws, nine losses), beating Chelsea 1-0 in September. Wolves, though, have lost their last two Saturday 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League, suffering 2-1 defeats away to Sheffield United and Arsenal. Not since March 2012 have they lost three in a row in that kick-off slot in the competition.

15:23

Wolves are penning Forest back now, with Gomes pressing high to dispossess Gibbs-White before flicking into Cunha. However, it's all a bit too intricate for the hosts as Williams comes over to blast a clearance off Hwang and out.

15:22

Wolves have conceded first in nine previous Premier League games this season, winning two, drawing one and losing six. Can they hit back here? It's been an awful start from O'Neil's men.

15:20

Wolves fail to make anything of a corner from the right-hand side, then Kouyate catches Sarabia on the follow-though. It's a painful one for the Spaniard, but he's soon back to his feet as Wolves look to work an opening.

15:19

Wolves look to hit back immediately following a ponderous start. Cunha races to meet a long ball over the top, and Boly just manages to prod the ball away from him with a desperate lunging challenge – he had to get that right inside his own box!

15:15

Assist Neco Shay Williams

15:15

Now it's Forest's turn to keep possession patiently at the back, with Boly, Niakhate and Murillo shifting it from side to side before the latter works it out to Elanga. Kilman cuts out his low cross before being fouled cheaply by Toffolo deep in Wolves territory.

15:14

Goal Harry Stefano Toffolo

15:13

We're yet to see an attack of note at either end as we pass the 10-minute mark here, with Toti doing well to hold off Williams at the back for Wolves, before Lemina is fouled by Kouyate in midfield.

15:11

Hwang has scored seven goals in his last eight Premier League home games, only failing to net in Wolves' dramatic 2-1 win over Tottenham in this run. Last time out against Burnley, he became the fifth Wolves player to score at least 10 Premier League goals at Molineux, after Raul Jimenez (22), Ruben Neves (14), Steven Fletcher (11) and Diogo Jota (10).

15:10

It's been a slow start here, with both teams happy to sit back in their defensive shapes when out of possession. Wolves were slightly fortunate to take advantage of a Burnley error for Hwang's goal in their midweek win, and they'll need to move the ball a little quicker here.

15:08

Gibbs-White is being loudly booed by the home fans upon every touch. He made his debut for Wolves as a 16-year-old but left under something of a cloud last year, and there is no love lost between him and the club's supporters.

15:06

Forest have lost their last four Premier League matches, their third run of four or more defeats in a row since rejoining the division in 2022. However, they have only lost five straight once in that time, doing so between August and October 2022.

15:06

Cooper looks to have gone for physicality and solidity for this one, with his position potentially under threat. Kouyate, Mangala and Yates are forming a midfield three, with Elanga and Gibbs-White roaming at the top end of the pitch.

15:05

There's an early concern for Forest as Murillo stays down after colliding with Hwang while going up to win Toti's long ball forward. He's on his feet after receiving treatment from the medical staff, and he should be okay to continue.

15:03

We're under way at Molineux as the visitors get the ball rolling. Wolves are in their traditional old gold and black, with Forest donning a navy and pink change kit.

15:00

Among the 137 managers to take charge of at least 20 away Premier League games, only Daniel Farke (76 per cent) has lost a higher percentage of those games than Cooper (70.4 per cent, 19 defeats in 27 road trips). How will his team respond to the noise of recent days? The players are out in the West Midlands, and we're about to find out!

14:51

Cooper, meanwhile, has made seven alterations to the team which was routed by Fulham, Forest's most between two league games this season. Murillo, Toffolo, Mangala and Elanga are the only survivors from that chastening defeat as Cooper switches to a three-man backline, with former Wolves players Boly and Gibbs-White among the seven brought into the side.

14:47

O'Neil makes one change to the Wolves team which beat Burnley, and it comes between the sticks as Sa recovers from a back injury to replace Bentley, who made a crucial double save while that game was still poised at 0-0. Rayan Ait-Nouri and Pedro Neto are still out, but there is hope in the Wolves camp that both may return for their next game, at West Ham in eight days' time.

14:43

NOTTINGHAM FOREST SUBS: Ibrahim Sangare, Chris Wood, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Nicolas Dominguez, Felipe, Odysseas Vlachodimos, Divock Origi, Danilo, Ola Aina.

14:43

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (3-5-2): Matt Turner; Willy Boly, Moussa Niakhate, Murillo; Neco Williams, Orel Mangala, Ryan Yates, Cheikhou Kouyate, Harry Toffolo; Anthony Elanga, Morgan Gibbs-White.

14:39

WOLVES SUBS: Matt Doherty, Santiago Bueno, Boubacar Traore, Fabio Silva, Sasa Kalajdzic, Tommy Doyle, Dan Bentley, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Tawanda Chirewa.

14:39

WOLVES (3-4-3): Jose Sa; Maximilian Kilman, Craig Dawson, Toti Gomes; Nelson Semedo, Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes, Hugo Bueno; Pablo Sarabia, Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-chan.

14:35

Forest and their boss Steve Cooper, meanwhile, are entering the last chance saloon here. Many expected Cooper to be sacked after his team were humiliated in a 5-0 defeat at Fulham in midweek, and if reports are to be believed, another loss here would spell the end for the popular Forest coach. The visitors sit four points clear of the relegation zone after losing four Premier League games on the spin, and the patience of tripper-happy owner Evangelos Marinakis seems to be wearing thin.

14:31

Gary O'Neil's Wolves are targeting two home wins in the space of four days after overcoming Burnley on this ground on Tuesday, when Hwang Hee-chan's eighth Premier League goal of the season gave them a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Clarets. That result lifted Wolves nine points clear of the relegation zone, and they could climb into the top half with another victory here, if results elsewhere go their way.

14:30

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Premier League fixture from Molineux as Wolves host Nottingham Forest!

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…