Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Sports Staff
·3 min read
A general view of Molineux (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
A general view of Molineux (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Wolves face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.

Caretaker Wolves boss Steve Davis recalled Ruben Neves to face Nottingham Forest. The skipper was back from suspension while Rayan Ait Nouri also returned for the hosts.

Neco Williams was recalled in Forest’s only change with Serge Aurier dropping out.

Wolves: Jose Sa, Jonny, Kilman, Gomes, Ait Nouri, Joao Moutinho, Neves, Adama Traore, Matheus Luiz,Daniel Podence, Costa

Nottingham Forest: Henderson, Williams, Cook, McKenna, Toffolo, Yates, Freuler, Kouyate, Johnson, Dennis, Gibbs-White

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League updates

  • Wolves: Jose Sa, Jonny, Kilman, Gomes, Ait Nouri, Joao Moutinho, Neves, Adama Traore, Matheus Luiz,Daniel Podence, Costa

  • Nottingham Forest: Henderson, Williams, Cook, McKenna, Toffolo, Yates, Freuler, Kouyate, Johnson, Dennis, Gibbs-White

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League fixture, as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Nottingham Forest at Molineux.

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

