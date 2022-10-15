Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

A general view of Molineux (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Wolves face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.

Caretaker Wolves boss Steve Davis recalled Ruben Neves to face Nottingham Forest. The skipper was back from suspension while Rayan Ait Nouri also returned for the hosts.

Neco Williams was recalled in Forest’s only change with Serge Aurier dropping out.

Wolves: Jose Sa, Jonny, Kilman, Gomes, Ait Nouri, Joao Moutinho, Neves, Adama Traore, Matheus Luiz,Daniel Podence, Costa

Nottingham Forest: Henderson, Williams, Cook, McKenna, Toffolo, Yates, Freuler, Kouyate, Johnson, Dennis, Gibbs-White

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League updates

Hello, and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League fixture, as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Nottingham Forest at Molineux.

Live audio coverage of today's fixture is available to all supporters worldwide. 📻



Here's how you can follow Forest this afternoon. 👇 — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) October 15, 2022

Tune in now for today's Matchday Live Extra.



Andy Thompson and Lee Naylor join @MikeyBurrows as we preview #WOLNFO.



🎙💻 https://t.co/JEamUkirHI — Wolves (@Wolves) October 15, 2022

The scene is set at Molineux. 🏟 pic.twitter.com/60Q03Lr2V4 — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) October 15, 2022

The Reds have arrived. 👋🔴 pic.twitter.com/lLw6NDnnin — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) October 15, 2022

Steve Cooper makes one change to the starting XI as Neco Williams returns. 📋 pic.twitter.com/TQw7NGXE7e — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) October 15, 2022

✌️ Two changes.

© Neves back in.



Our starting XI to face @NFFC.



🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/juwPBracom — Wolves (@Wolves) October 15, 2022

Team news coming up at 2pm. 🔢 pic.twitter.com/1eI3vAyBrK — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) October 15, 2022

