Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC 1 - 0 Manchester City FC

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

15:14

Wolves attack for the first time as Cunha offloads to Ait-Nouri, but his left-wing cross is headed away by Dias. The hosts come again through Neto, but Nunes gets back to clear this time.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

15:13

Own goal Rúben dos Santos Gato Alves Dias

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

15:12

Toti's loose pass gifts City possession inside the Wolves half. O'Neil's men are yet to gain anything resembling a foothold here.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

15:11

Guardiola is in the stands for this game, have accumulated three yellow cards in the season's early weeks. City coped just fine when back surgery forced their head coach to miss games against Sheffield United and Fulham earlier in the campaign, winning both matches.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

15:09

Just wide! City threaten again as Doku lines up an effort from the left corner of the box, and it deflects narrowly wide of Sa's left-hand post. Wolves are on the ropes early on!

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

15:08

Heroic defending from Dawson! Matheus is picked out by Dias' ball over the top and the former Wolves man looks to put it on a plate for Haaland inside the six-yard box. The Norwegian is stretching to tap home, but Dawson gets across him to make a vital intervention.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

15:07

City have won their last three Premier League away games against Wolves, as many victories as they'd picked up in their previous 12 league visits to Molineux (D2 L7).

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

15:06

The Wolves fans have not let up in their treatment of Matheus here, with every touch the midfielder takes drawing a fierce reaction from the home crowd.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

15:04

City – donning their white and claret change kit – enjoy an early spell of possession before Akanji tries his luck, flashing an effort over the crossbar from range.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

15:03

Matheus gets an early touch and Molineux erupts with a chorus of jeers. He will have expected that after refusing to train to force through his deadline-day move to the European champions.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

15:02

Wolves get the game under way at Molineux!

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

15:01

Having done the Premier League double over City in 2019-20 under Nuno Espirito Santo, Wolves have now lost their last six against the Citizens by an aggregate score of 19-3. Is another heavy defeat on the cards for the hosts, or might they spring a surprise? Kick-off is fast approaching in the West Midlands!

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

14:55

City are also missing a midfielder through suspension after Rodri saw red in last week's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Kovacic takes his place in the centre of the park alongside Matheus, who is sure to get a frosty reception on his return to Molineux. In the only other change to the team which beat Forest, Ake replaces Gvardiol at the back, while a series of injuries leave Guardiola unable to fill his bench.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

14:51

After rotating for Tuesday's 3-2 cup defeat at Ipswich, O'Neil makes one enforced change to the team that started last week's draw at Luton. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde serves the second game of his three-match ban after being dismissed at Kenilworth Road, so Toti comes in as Wolves switch to a back three. Tommy Doyle is ineligible against his parent club, so Hodge takes his spot on the bench.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

14:42

MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Stefan Ortega, Scott Carson, Kalvin Phillips, Jack Grealish, Sergio Gomez, Josko Gvardiol, Oscar Bobb, Rico Lewis.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

14:42

MANCHESTER CITY (4-2-3-1); Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes; Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

14:38

WOLVES SUBS: Dan Bentley, Matt Doherty, Santiago Bueno, Boubacar Traore, Fabio Silva, Sasa Kalajdzic, Jonny Otto, Pablo Sarabia, Joe Hodge.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

14:38

WOLVES (3-4-3): Jose Sa; Craig Dawson, Maximilian Kilman, Toti Gomes; Nelson Semedo, Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Hwang Hee-chan, Matheus Cunha, Pedro Neto.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

14:34

City, meanwhile, have enjoyed a serene start to their latest Premier League title defence, winning their first six games of the campaign, though they did fall to a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United in the EFL Cup in midweek. Pep Guardiola's team could become just the third side to begin a Premier League campaign with seven successive victories – both of the previous two went on to win the title, with Chelsea doing so in 2005-06 (first nine) and Liverpool replicating that feat in 2019-20 (first eight).

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

14:30

Wolves are in need of a result after taking just four points from their first six games of the Premier League season, but they face the most difficult of tasks here! Gary O'Neil has been in charge for just over seven weeks, but last Saturday's draw against Luton Town, which was followed by an EFL Cup defeat at Ipswich Town, has ramped up the pressure on the ex-Bournemouth boss. Can he mastermind a huge upset at Molineux?

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

14:30

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Premier League fixture as Wolves host Manchester City at Molineux!

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

14:00

