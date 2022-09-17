Jack Grealish returns to form as Man City ease to win over 10-man Wolves

Mike McGrath
·20 min read
Jack Grealish celebrates his first goal of the season - ACTION IMAGES

  • Grealish and Haaland give visitors early two-goal lead at Molineux

  • Collins then sees red for hosts after poor, high challenge on Grealish

  • Foden adds a third to seal game for Pep Guardiola's side

After conceding before this match that he had fallen short of the standards expected, Jack Grealish wasted little time, just 55 seconds in fact, for a return to form and his first goal of the season.

It takes some doing to upstage Erling Haaland, who inevitably added a second goal, but Grealish revels in his role as pantomime villain. He was jeered on his every touch by Wolves supporters for his Aston Villa heritage and later for being victim to Nathan Collins’ kick to the chest that resulted in a red card.

Pep Guardiola had suggested that his £100 million forward is not just at Manchester City for goals and assists, his point being that he draws fouls - or hair-pulling in the case of Atletico Madrid last season - and can drag defences out of shape.

Yet this was a reminder of why Grealish is the most expensive player bought by an English club. With his confidence up, he glides past defenders and can be the focal point of City’s extraordinary forward line.

His goal saw him finish off an attack assisted by Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgium playmaker started the original move. Phil Foden backheeled into his path and De Bruyne’s cross bypassed Haaland and found Grealish in front of goal, with his close-range finish going in off the post.

Grealish slots home to give City a lead they never relinquished - SHUTTERSTOCK

Grealish has been hampered by an injury picked up in the second game of the season, against Bournemouth, which ruled him out for a few weeks. He has not been happy with his comeback matches in the Champions League but this match was the perfect way to play his way back back towards where he wants to be.

City were cruising after 16 minutes when Haaland scored, making him the first player to score in his first four away games in the Premier League. It is now more than a month since he played a game and failed to find the net, and such is the ease and regularity of his scoring is that it is now expected.

His 14th of the season, in just 10 appearances, was of his own making. As Wolves defenders backed away, he carried the ball towards the penalty and bobbled a shot accurately into the bottom corner.

Nobody can stop him at the moment, not even a BT Sport cameraman who tried to get close to the Norway striker at half-time and was given short shrift. As he celebrated his goal he cupped his ear to the City fans and pointed in their direction.

Erling Haaland scored his 11th league goal of the season - it's still only September - AP

“What a waste of money,” sang the Wolves fans when he trod on the ball later in the match. Even staring at defeat they had a sense of humour.

Their hopes of a way back into the match were virtually ended with little over half an hour gone when Collins, although going for the ball, went studs-up into Grealish’s stomach, infuriating the Wolves fans and leaving Collins exasperated. But it was a reckless challenge and VAR could not come to their aid.

Foden added the third goal in the second half, finishing from close range from De Bruyne’s cross after Haaland had got involved in build-up play rather than stay in the box as he normally does. It was Foden’s last action as Guardiola started saving legs, with the job already done.

Manchester City beat 10-man Wolves - as it happened

02:53 PM

Pep Guardiola speaks...

On the win...

"The game started really well for us with the two goals and the red card and after the Champions League to come here at 12:30 with the quality they have, they can keep the ball and transitions are fast, it was an incredible victory. We struggled a lot after half-time until Phil's [Foden] goal so a lot of credit to Wolves."

On Jack Grealish...

"Jack [Grealish] played really good. He was strong and he a made good goal coming in. Hopefully he can make a good international performance and come back fit."

02:45 PM

Mike McGrath's lowdown from Molineux

02:32 PM

Some post-match facts from Opta

- Manchester City are currently unbeaten in 22 away games in the Premier League (W16 D6), a run started just over one year ago against Leicester City. It extends the longest away unbeaten run in the club’s league history.

- Kevin De Bruyne has reached a combined 150 goals and assists in the Premier League in his 217th game in the competition (58 goals, 92 assists). His two assists today took him level with Steven Gerrard (504 games) as the joint-seventh highest assister in the competition’s history.

- Nathan Collins is the only player to be sent off twice in the Premier League in 2022, while each of Wolves’ last two straight red cards in the competition have come against Manchester City (also Willy Boly in January 2019).

-  Erling Haaland has become the first player in Premier League history to score in each of his first four away games in the competition.

- Erling Haaland has scored 100 goals in his last 99 games in all competitions since leaving RB Salzburg in January 2020.

02:28 PM

Jack Grealish speaks...

On whether he enjoyed getting the early goal...

" I did. I haven't scored since the back end of last season, so it's nice to get off the mark this season...Wolves are a top, top team so it's great to get the win."

On the criticism he's been getting...

"I think I should be scoring more and getting assists...if you look at my whole career I haven't scored as many as other players but it's something I want to add to my game."

On his goal after 55 seconds...

"It was perfect, I am always having a laugh with Kev saying you should be assisting me so we had a laugh about that."

02:24 PM

City will stay top of the table

For at least the next 24 hours with Arsenal facing Brentford tomorrow lunchtime.

02:22 PM

FULL TIME: Wolves 0-3 Man City

The visitors raced into a two-goal lead and you suspected then that the game was as good as won. The sending off - as clear cut a red card as you will see - of Nathan Collins but but ended the match as a contest. Wolves fought well in the second half but City never really got out of third gear and Foden's strike confirmed what everyone knew as soon as the hosts went a man down. Pep Guardiola's side now sit on top of the Premier League.

02:19 PM

Another 'De Bruyne is quite good' stat

From Opta Joe

Kevin De Bruyne has been directly involved in 150 Premier League goals (58 goals, 92 assists) in just 217 appearances in the competition. Deluxe.

De Bruyne - GETTY IMAGES

02:17 PM

87 mins: Wolves 0-3 Man City             

Kevin de Bruyne is named man of the match - once again he's been brilliant. Such a wonderful orchestrator of this fine City side.

02:15 PM

84 mins: Wolves 0-3 Man City             

The match is meandering towards the final whistle.

Another change for Wolves as Neto is replaced by the teenager Campbell.

02:11 PM

80 mins: Wolves 0-3 Man City           

Neto has impressed today - not for the first time today he causes mischief down the right and earns Wolves a corner.

02:08 PM

76 mins: Wolves 0-3 Man City           

From this corner Ruben Neves nearly turns the ball into his own net, the ball just goes right of the post for yet another corner.

From this set piece nothing happens and it remains 3-0 to the visitors.

02:07 PM

75 mins: Wolves 0-3 Man City         

Grealish and Haaland combine well to earn City a corner. Before that is taken Grealish is replaces by Cole Palmer. The £100 million man has had a good game - the boos from Wolves fans probably confirm that.

From the set piece City go short before Palmer picks out Mahrez on the edge of the area, his volley is well blocked and it's another corner.

02:03 PM

71 mins: Wolves 0-3 Man City         

Changes galore...

For Wolves: Boubabar Traore and Hwang Hee-chan are on for Daniel Podence and Goncalo Guedes.

For City: Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez are on for De Bruyne, Foden and Bernado Silva

02:00 PM

70 mins: Wolves 0-3 Man City       

It's the 70th minute and the crowd rises to applaud the Queen, the players on the players on the pitch join in.

01:57 PM

GOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLLL!!

Wolves 0-3 Man City

Foden finishes a great team move that included a vital cameo from Haaland (he's not only about scoring) who plays in De Bruyne wo again puts in a low cross from the right that Foden guides into the far corner. Crisp passing, so so effective and that is game over.

01:57 PM

65 mins: Wolves 0-2 Man City       

Haaland picks up the ball 30 yards out and drives at the box before unleashing a low shot that Jose Sa saves, Foden has the sniff of a chance on the rebound but it goes over. It looks as thought the ball came off Kilman but no corner, for some reason, is given.

01:54 PM

62 mins: Wolves 0-2 Man City     

Again Wolves do well down the right with Moutinho putting in a low cross that Dias does well to intercept on the slide. Fans appeal for a handball but the replay shows it was fine.

The second half has so far belonged to 10-man Wolves.

01:51 PM

59 mins: Wolves 0-2 Man City     

Great chance for Wolves - their best chance of the match.  Ait Nouri does well down the left before getting in a low cross, the ball comes to big-money signing Goncalo Guedes in a load of space but he snatches at the chance and the ball meekly slides off his right boot and trickles to the righthand side of the area. He had the time to take a touch but the chance ultimately goes begging.

Meanwhile, camera pans to Pep who does not look like he's in a good mood.

01:48 PM

58 mins: Wolves 0-2 Man City   

Nothing much happening this half  for City who seem to have taken their foot off the gas - suspect Pep will not be happy with what he's seeing.

01:45 PM

55 mins: Wolves 0-2 Man City   

The hosts have seen a fair bit of the ball since the break and they try to work an opening on the right. But, as so often happens when you're down to 10 men, they are outnumbered and struggling to create anything that resembles a clear-cut chance.

01:43 PM

Another 'Haaland is quite good' stat

This from Opta Joe...

Erling Haaland has scored 100 goals in his last 99 games in all competitions since leaving RB Salzburg in January 2020. Unrelenting.

01:41 PM

51 mins: Wolves 0-2 Man City 

Again Wolves are in the final third and great work from Neto on the right wins the hosts a corner. City deal with the set piece well. But again, more encouraging signs from Lage's side.

01:40 PM

49 mins: Wolves 0-2 Man City 

Neves finds himself in space in the final third on the left before cutting in and playing a low ball that is cleared well by the visitors. Since they've gone down to 10 men the hosts have given as good as they've got, and while that may not help them get something this match it bodes well fro the season beyond.

01:38 PM

47 mins: Wolves 0-2 Man City

You get the feeling Pep won't let his side rest on the two-goal lead and sure enough, as I type, the City manager is barking orders from the dugout.

01:34 PM

45 mins: Wolves 0-2 Man City

There are no changes for either side as the second 45 minutes gets under way.

01:27 PM

For De Jong real Collins, for Alonso read Grealish

As I said earlier, that challenge by the Wolves naughty boy reminded me of Nigel De Jong's high (as in stratospheric) tackle on Xabi Alonso in the World Cup final in 2010. If I remember correctly the Dutch martial artist only got a yellow for his kung fu kick, remarkable...

Compare and contrast 

De Jong slightly mistimes his tackle on Alonso - REUTERS
Collins' right boot says hello to Grealish's stomach - GETTY IMAGES
Collins' right boot says hello to Grealish's stomach - GETTY IMAGES

01:21 PM

HALF TIME: Wolves 0-2 Man City

The visitors raced into a two-goal lead thanks to goals from Grealish and Haaland (obvs) and haven't been troubled at all this half. To make matters worse for the hosts they're now down to 10 men after Collins saw red for a really stupid challenge on the first goals scorer. Anyone out their giving Wolves a chance of getting something out of this match? If so, please get in touch and let me know why...

01:18 PM

45 mins: Wolves 0-2 Man City     

De Bruyne is in space 25 yards out but fires wide - he usually gets those on target at the very least.

01:16 PM

42 mins: Wolves 0-2 Man City     

City are passing the ball around with the freedom you'd expect when they're a man  and two goals up. De Brunye takes a shot from 25 yards and earns a corner. The visitors cannot create a chance from the resulting setpeice.

01:13 PM

As easy a red card decision as you'll see this side of the next millennium

Collins' karate kick on Grealish...

Collins grealish - GETTY IMAGES

01:11 PM

36 mins: Wolves 0-2 Man City   

They're two goals and a man down but Wolves are still battling out there. Neves sprays a wonderful ball from inside his own half to Podence on the left, he cuts inside and shoots just wide. It was a half chance at best but you feel the hosts will need to make one of those count, sooner rather than later, if they're to have a hope of getting something out of this.

01:04 PM

RED CARD FOR WOLVES

Nathan Collins goes high on Grealish and it's an easy decision for Anthony Taylor...

When I say high, it's very high, not as high as De Jong on Alonso in the 2010 World Cup final high, but a similar sort of challenge.

They always say tackles can look bad in slow motion, this one looks bad in normal time...Collins didn't need to make that challenge and you think this game is definitely all but over now.

01:03 PM

30 mins: Wolves 0-2 Man City   

City's fluent passing of the first 20 minutes is now noticeable by its absence and Wolves are getting more into the match. A lot of side's might have waved the white flag after those two early goals but the hosts are at least looking as though they are putting up a fight.

01:00 PM

Goal No 11 for Haaland

12:58 PM

27 mins: Wolves 0-2 Man City 

The past five minutes or so Wolves have come more into the match. A slight shaft of light for the hosts...

12:57 PM

25 mins: Wolves 0-2 Man City 

Another free-kick for Wolves and another wasted opportunity as Neves, this time, doesn't make Ederson work - this one flies high over the bar.

12:54 PM

23 mins: Wolves 0-2 Man City

BREAKING NEWS: There's been a chance for Wolves...the ball find Neto on the righthand side of the box and his low shot goes just wide of the far upright.

12:52 PM

20 mins: Wolves 0-2 Man City

When City are on the ball it feels like a training exercise for them. They're two goals to the good and you feel this game is already won...

12:51 PM

17 mins: Wolves 0-2 Man City

Thanks to that strike Haaland has become the first player to score in four successive away matches in the Premier League. You suspect he'll have quite a few more records (niche and not so niche) before the end of the season.

This is all rather easy for City at the moment - they're fluid in possession and harrying brilliantly without it.

12:47 PM

GOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!

Wolves 0-2 Man City

Yep, you've guessed it, Haaland...

The Norwegian picks up the ball 35 yards from goal and runs at goal, he's given waaaaay too much space, as Kilman backs off, before shooting from outside the box, the ball finding the bottom left corner of the net.

12:46 PM

12 mins: Wolves 0-1 Man City 

Free-kick for Wolves - it's there first decent chance to put pressure on Ederson but Moutinho hits the wall. From the corner the ball is passed around but the ball in the box from Podence is poor and goes over for a goal kick.

The final pass has been poor from the hosts so far.

12:44 PM

Grealish's goal

GREALISH - AFP
Grealish - REUTERS
Grealish - GETTY IMAGES

12:42 PM

8 mins: Wolves 0-1 Man City 

Wolves are trying to lay it out from the back but City are defending well and Ederson has had little to do in the visitors' goal.

12:39 PM

5 mins: Wolves 0-1 Man City

It's all City at the moment, they've started really well, passing the ball around well and Wolves are chasing shadows.

12:36 PM

3 mins: Wolves 0-1 Man City

It was the best defence (Wolves who had conceded only four) against the best attack.

Safe to safe the attack is well on top at the moment and Lage will be fuming - that was the sort of goal City score regularly - De Bruyne was afforded the freedom of west Midland on the right and Grealish - the Aston Villa hero - scored, for him, a much-needed goal.

12:32 PM

GOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLL!!!!

Wolves 0-1 Man City

Foden is on the right and finds De Bruyne on the overlap with a simple, but oh so effective, backheel. The brilliant Belgium does what he does best, put in a fine low cross that Jack Grealish taps in from all of two yards.  

That was timed at 55 seconds...

12:32 PM

1 min: Wolves 0-0 Man City

And they're off...

Wolves are in their traditional gold and City their light blue - no garish away kits today...

A City win would send them to the top of the table for 24 hours at least...

12:28 PM

Now for the national anthem

I imagine it will be the first time 'God Save The King' will have been sung by a lot of this Molineux crowd.

12:28 PM

A minute's silence for the Queen

Wreaths are brought out by club legends of the two clubs - Steve Bull for Wolves and Mike Summerbee for City - and the players stand around the centre circle.

There are a few slight murmurs in the crowd but beyond that it's  impecably observed.

Wolves - AFP

12:25 PM

Both teams are wearing black armbands

And are coming out of the tunnel earlier than usual so they, and the fans, can pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

It's a lovely west Midlands day and the teams are led out by their respective managers, Bruno Lage and Pep Guardiola.

12:22 PM

So no Diego Costa for Wolves..

Phil Foden, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva return for the visitors with Manuel Akanji handed a Premier League debut. Kyle Walker is fit enough to make the bench.

Goncalo Guedes replaces the injured Sasa Kalajdzic for the hosts but there is no Diego Costa in the squad after he joined on a free transfer.

Costa - GETTY IMAGES

12:13 PM

Here are the two teams

WOLVES XI TO FACE MAN CITY: Jose Sa, Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait Nouri, Matheus Luiz, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Pedro Neto, Goncalo Guedes, Daniel Podence. Subs: Boubacar Traore, Hwang, Sarkic, Mosquera, Nelson Semedo, Gomes, Ronan, Bueno, Campbell

MAN CITY XI TO FACE MAN CITY: Ederson, Akanji, Stones, Dias, Joao Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Grealish, Bernardo Silva, Haaland, Foden. Subs: Walker, Ake, Gundogan, Ortega, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Carson, Palmer. Referee: Anthony Taylor (England)

12:08 PM

Can Wolves stop the City juggernaut?

Hello and welcome to a truncated Premier League weekend which starts with Wolves taking on Man City at Molineux.

In the build-up to today's game, City boss Pep Guardiola has sprung to the defence of Jack Grealish amid criticism of his attacking output, saying the Premier League champions had not signed the midfielder for his goals and assists.

The England international scored six goals and recorded 10 assists for Aston Villa in the 2020-21 Premier League season, before joining City in August last year for a league record fee of £100 million.

However, Grealish has struggled to replicate those numbers since moving to Manchester and has failed to score or assist this season.

The 27-year-old was criticised for his performance in City's 2-1 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, after he was unable to influence the game and was taken off as part of a triple change in the 58th minute.

"We didn't sign him for the incredible goals and assists he got at Aston Villa. It was another reason," Guardiola said ahead of today's clash.

"When he played he did it, but he competes with the top, top players as well. He knows it perfectly but never complains. He's a nice guy. In the game he's one of the first players to help the team and in training sessions he's always there.

"So I'm delighted about his behaviour and everything. He understands us, we can understand him and he just needs to have a little bit of continuity that I tried to give him and because he deserves it."

City are second in the league, trailing leaders Arsenal by one point, while Wolves are 15th in the standings.

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect