Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Leicester celebrate their opener scored by Youri Tielemans, left (REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Leicester City in the Premier League today.

James Maddison was handed an instant recall by Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers for their game at Wolves. The midfielder returned after suspension, with Dennis Praet dropping to the bench and Jamie Vardy also among the substitutes as Patson Daka replaced him.

Joao Moutinho and Jonny were back in for Wolves, with Nelson Semedo and Boubacar Traore on the bench.

Wolves: Jose Sa; Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves(C); Traore, Nunes, Daniel Podence; Diego Costa.

Leicester: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Justin; Soumare; Maddison, Tielemans(C), Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Daka.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League updates

GOAL! Tielemans fires Leicester in front with stunner, 0-1

GOAL! Barnes puts away Leicester’s second goal, 0-2

GOAL! Maddison adds a third, 0-3

GOAL! Vardy gets Leicester’s fourth, 0-4

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC 0 - 4 Leicester City FC

Enjoyed that. — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 23, 2022

That's all for today. Goodbye.

Next up, Wolves travel to Brentford in the Premier League, with Leicester hosting Manchester City.

Leicester scored four goals with their first four shots to secure their first away win of the season and move out of the relegation zone. Wolves started brightly, but a stunning goal from Tielemans gave Leicester an early lead. A free-kick was cleared to his feet, with the Belgian sending a first-time shot into the top corner. Barnes then doubled the Foxes’ advantage, slotting the ball through the legs of Sa after a smart one-two with Dewsbury-Hall before Costa and Podence both went close. However, Wolves could not swing the momentum in their favour, with Maddison and Vardy both scoring after the break. The two combined, with Vardy sliding the ball to the midfielder to drill a shot into the bottom corner from outside the box before the striker got his first goal of the season. The 35-year-old latched onto Castagne’s cross to smash the ball in from close range.

“First and foremost, it’s a fantastic performance. It was always going to be a difficult game but Leicester simply were much better at taking their chances.” – Tony Cottee 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/JLCU62jvCi — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 23, 2022

Plenty of candidates out there today! ✨



Who's your MOTM for #WOLLEI? 🗳️ — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 23, 2022

FULL-TIME: WOLVES 0-4 LEICESTER

Yellow Card Wout Felix Lina Faes

Three minutes of additional time are to be played.

Ironic cheers as referee Oliver falls over during a Wolves counter-attack. Even louder cheers from the away fans with Podence in an offside position after receiving the ball from substitute Traore.

Leicester fans chant with their side four goals to the good. Very different to the home support, with a large position leaving their seats early.

A final Leicester switch 🔁



➡️ Thomas

⬅️ Justin#WOLLEI pic.twitter.com/HZARCY6lEe — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 23, 2022

A change at full-back with Justin replaced by Thomas.

Maddison sends a powerful cross into the box that is met by Albrighton. The Leicester substitute heads the ball well over but has a smile on his face. It is their first shot that has not resulted in a goal.

Yellow Card Nélson Cabral Semedo

Semedo bundles into the back of Justin inside Leicester's defensive third. With men forward and the defender under pressure, there was no need to make that challenge.

Castagne involved in the build-up and Vardy's there to turn home from close range! ⚽#WOLLEI https://t.co/ZIjtPjqyY7 — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 23, 2022

Assist Timothy Castagne

Substitution João Filipe Iria Santos Moutinho Boubacar Traoré

Substitution Diego da Silva Costa Hee-Chan Hwang

The latest Foxes change 🔁



➡️ Albrighton

⬅️ Barnes#WOLLEI pic.twitter.com/uHTCvMw83W — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 23, 2022

Substitution Harvey Lewis Barnes Marc Kevin Albrighton

Campbell's inswinging corner comes out to Moutinho whose first-time shot from outside the box is blocked. It was going well wide.

Maddison's corner goes over the head of Barnes in the middle of the box.

Neves now chips a ball forward from deep but it bounces into the gloves of Ward. Costa was nowhere near it.

Substitute Campbell whips a cross into the box but it has too much power on it and it goes out for a goal-kick.

Wolves should count themselves unlucky that they are three goals behind. Leicester have scored from all three shots that they have had. The away side have accumulated an xG of just 0.37.

Castagne and Vardy exchange passes, into the feet of our No.10 and he does the rest. Sidesteps past a defender before rifling home from the edge of the box 🙌 #WOLLEI https://t.co/byOK5EI73f — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 23, 2022

Substitution Jonathan Castro Otto Nélson Cabral Semedo

Substitution Matheus Luiz Nunes Chem Campbell

Assist Jamie Richard Vardy

Wolves have had most of the ball in the second half (61.1 per cent) but have struggled to get inside Leicester's box.

On the right, Matheus chips a ball into the box from deep towards Costa. Anticipating it, Ward strides out confidently to collect the ball.

Soumare is replaced by Mendy in the Leicester midfield.

Substitution Kiernan Frank Dewsbury-Hall Dennis Praet

Substitution Patson Daka Jamie Richard Vardy

Before today, the away team has never won in any of the 10 Premier League meetings between Wolves and Leicester (D4 L6). They’ve also failed to score on seven occasions, although the three times the away side scored was the Foxes (two 3-4 defeats and a 1-2 defeat). That may change today.

Neves avoids a booking after clattering into Maddison on the halfway line. However, Michael Oliver is chatting with the midfielder.

Positive start to the second half 👏



Neves, Podence and Costa all with attempts on goal but we're still yet to find a way through.#COYW pic.twitter.com/pbUrqJhqUo — Wolves (@Wolves) October 23, 2022

Bueno wins and then takes a corner for Wolves, but it goes straight to Ward who runs out to claim the ball. Leicester fans then sing the name of their goalkeeper who has done well so far.

Wolves pushing hard since the restart, but it's continuing to leave space the other way for City to look to exploit.#WOLLEI pic.twitter.com/uXQyi5BenB — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 23, 2022

From the resulting corner, Moutinho's corner is met by Costa but his tame header from close range bounces into the gloves of Ward.

Podence drives down the left and slots the ball into the path of Neves, he then looks to slide it into the path of Traore but it is clipped behind for a corner.

Bueno's cross from the right is hooked clear by Faes. Podence then gets the ball outside the box and drives an attempt towards the goal but it goes well wide.

Neves curls a free-kick positioned outside the box just wide of the right post. He decided to go for the bottom corner of the goalkeeper's side but misses the target.

Traore's looping ball into the middle of the box is met by Costa who flicks it towards Podence. He smashes the ball towards the goal from a tight angle but his attempt is blocked by Castagne.

Traore breaks down the right and looks to put a cross in. However, the ball bobbles off his shin and bounces out for a goal-kick.

Wolves have failed to score a first half goal in eight of their 12 games, only Bournemouth (9) and West Ham United (9) have failed to score more often in the Premier League this season.

Matheus lets the ball drop over his shoulder outside the box before shooting but his attempt is blocked. It rolls back to Ward in the Leicester goal.

Wolves get the game back underway.

Wolves must start the second half as they did the first. They put pressure on the Leicester defence, with Podence, Matheus and Traore all causing problems. However, after conceding, they lost confidence, allowing the away side to control the game until the final few minutes of the opening 45. Costa has looked good at times, but he must have more support, otherwise, Faes will nullify his threat. For Leicester, they must keep looking to spring on the counter with Barnes and Maddison. The Foxes have regularly found space in the wide areas, with the latter making untracked runs into the box.

A sublime strike from Tielemans kickstarted a slow Leicester side who have a two-goal lead at the break. Wolves dominated the opening exchanges, with Podence, Costa and Moutinho all having shots before the Belgian broke the deadlock. A free-kick from the left could only be cleared to the edge towards the midfielder, who rifled the ball into the top corner with a first-time strike. The momentum turned, with the Foxes scoring a second soon after. This time it was Barnes who slotted the ball through the legs of Sa after a neat one-two with Dewsbury-Hall. Wolves fought back in the last couple of minutes but couldn’t find the net. First, it was Costa who had his close range attempt blocked on the line by Justin, before Podence had his shot pushed away by Ward.

HALF-TIME: WOLVES 0-2 LEICESTER CITY

SAVE! Ward still has his clean sheet after a great save. Podence is free on the left of the box and angles his shot towards the top corner. The Leicester goalkeeper pushes his attempt away before catching a tame header from Costa who was looking to score the rebound.

Faes is there once again. This time he clears away Traore's low cross from the right that was aimed towards Matheus.

Costa has attempted four shots in this game, more than any other player on either team. However, he is yet to test Ward.

Justin with a last-gasp block at the back post, the Foxes are having to weather a Wolves storm as we approach the interval ✊#WOLLEI pic.twitter.com/SHGfPjoyVp — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 23, 2022

BLOCKED! Moutinho's inswinging cross is flicked by Matheus towards Costa. The former Chelsea man looks to have a simple finish from close range, but Justin is positioned well to block his shot.

The ball comes out to Bueno who aims for Costa in the middle. Running backwards, his header is deflected behind by Faes who is getting the better of him so far.

Traore looks to burst forward and slide the ball towards Costa, but his pass is intercepted by Faes. He ran towards a congested space, with the away side packing the middle of the pitch.

A large cheer from the away fans after a switch to Traore goes over his head. After their bright start, they have struggled to get into Leicester's defensive third.

Leicester have lost all five of their Premier League away games this season – only once in their league history have they lost their first six on the road, doing so in the top-flight in 1957-58. It looks like that stat will not change after their first half dominance.

The joy's coming mostly on the counter for City, Dewsbury-Hall and Maddison orchestrating the rapid attacks 🔷



The defence is also regularly needed to dampen Wolves attacks. Plenty of energy in this one past the half-hour mark.#WOLLEI pic.twitter.com/odxth7lJLn — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 23, 2022

That is the second time that Maddison has missed the ball after the ball was crossed low towards him after Barnes did the same ball across earlier in the match.

Justin wins the ball off of Traore and feeds it to Dewsbury-Hall. The duo play a one-two outside the box with the midfielder putting a searching ball across the area. On the right, Maddison bursts through the crowd to try and get onto it, but the ball evades him.

Traore attempts to beat Justin down the left after receiving a long switch from Neves, but the winger loses his footing. The ball rolls out for a goal-kick.

The home side had made the brighter start, but two goals from the top drawer see the Foxes hold a two-goal Molineux lead 👊#WOLLEI pic.twitter.com/rpUmH2z2tr — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 23, 2022

Getting onto a long ball forward, Daka looks to knock the ball over Kilman and run past him but the defender does well to recover possession.

Leicester lost 2-1 against Wolves in their last league meeting but haven’t lost consecutive matches against them since August 1992 in the second tier. It looks unlikely that they will lose today after two quick goals.

Costa barges into the back of Faes and concedes a free-kick. He is frustrated at how the game has slipped away from Wolves so quickly in the first half.

Daka almost closes down Sa, but the ball is flicked away from his path. That could have been game over already.

Another brilliant goal, but in a very different way! Maddison feeds wide to Barnes and he runs at his man, keeps going, into the box and fires home low! ⚽#WOLLEI https://t.co/RELsQAR1Xe — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 23, 2022

Assist Kiernan Frank Dewsbury-Hall

Tielemans' unstoppable strike still separates the sides here.



There's been a good response to the goal, getting forward and creating chances but no way through so far. #COYW pic.twitter.com/1nEVvx4Mnf — Wolves (@Wolves) October 23, 2022

41.5% of the action has been in the Leicester City third over the last 15 minutes.

OVER! Kilman heads the ball over from close range after connecting with Moutinho’s inswinging corner.

Traore pulls the ball across the goal towards Costa who has his effort blocked.

SAVE! Wolves almost score an immediate equaliser. Nunes is one-on-one with Ward, but the goalkeeper comes out to block his effort.

Free-kick wide left, headed away initially but only into the stride of Tielemans - who truly hammers home a spectacular first-time finish in off the far post! 😍 ⚽#WOLLEI https://t.co/VEJHeaHXEr — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 23, 2022

STOP THE COUNT, WE'VE WON GOAL OF THE MONTH!!! 🤯 🤯 🤯#WOLLEI pic.twitter.com/SCnQsyIb1g — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 23, 2022

Goal Youri Marion Tielemans

Yellow Card Jonathan Castro Otto

Moutinho shoots from the edge but the midfielder drags his low effort wide.

