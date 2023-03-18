Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Leeds United in the Premier League today.

Wolves are just above the group of teams fighting directly against relegation, following an improved run under Julen Lopetegui, but there’s still little margin for error. They sit 13th, three points above the drop zone.

Leeds are right in the mire and have won just one of the last six, leaving them 19th in the table and needing a result here to climb out of the relegation zone. They’ve won just once away from home this season though.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Wolves vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League updates

Goal - Jack Harrison nets for the visitors (0-1)

Goal - Luke Ayling with a rare goal to double Leeds’ lead (0-2)

Goal - Kristensen scores a minute after coming on as sub (0-3)

Goal - Jonny Otto immediately pulls one back for the hosts (1-3)

Goal - Cunha nets another as Wolves mount a comeback (2-3)

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC 2 - 3 Leeds United FC

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:46 , admin

Yellow Card João Victor Gomes da Silva

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:46 , admin

The upshot now is, Wolves' already tricky task has become even more difficult. Can they rouse something in the last five minutes or is that the fail in their coffin?

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:45 , admin

84' Red card to Wolves now, a bad challenge by Jonny on Ayling sees the hosts down to 10 men. 2-3 — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 18, 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:44 , admin

Oooft surely that's a red car? Jonny overruns it and goes over the top of the ball with an ugly tackle on Ayling. VAR is looking at it, it's hard to see how he stays on here. As expected, referee Michael Salisbury is called over to the side of the pitch to look at this - surely this is going to be upgraded.

Story continues

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:44 , admin

84' | #WOL 2-3 #LEE



We're down to ten men. After VAR review, Jonny receives a straight red card for a challenge on Luke Ayling.#WOLLEE — Wolves (@Wolves) March 18, 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:44 , admin

Red Card Jonathan Castro Otto

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:41 , admin

Yellow Card Jonathan Castro Otto

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:40 , admin

Substitution Héctor Junior Firpo Adames Pascal Augustus Struijk

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:40 , admin

Substitution Brenden Russell Aaronson Crysencio Jilbert Sylverio Cirro Summerville

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:39 , admin

When Leeds went 3-0 up this situation looked so unlikely. That misjudgement from Meslier has given Wolves hope as we approach the last 10 minutes.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:37 , admin

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:37 , admin

Every time Wolves get the ball they look like they're going to score now. This time Meslier gets a strong palm to Cunha's effort.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:36 , admin

One Portuguese maestro is replaced by another as Moutinho enters the fray for Neves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:36 , admin

74' | #WOL 2-3 #LEE



The ball breaks for Cunha on the edge of the @LUFC box, he takes a touch and looks for goal, beating

Illan Meslier via a deflection. Keep it going, boys!#WOLLEE https://t.co/HA2nyP9tZd — Wolves (@Wolves) March 18, 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:36 , admin

The atmosphere has changed considerably at Molineux now with the home side roaring their side on in search of what looked an unlikely equaliser. The visiting stand, meanwhile, is full of supporters biting their nails anxiously. This is absolutely peak Premier League entertainment.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:34 , admin

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:34 , admin

Yellow Card Marc Roca Junqué

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:33 , admin

72' Wolves. Matheus Cunha brings it back to 3-2 — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 18, 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:32 , admin

Traore is causing no end of trouble for Leeds down that left flank, with Firpo really struggling.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:32 , admin

Goal Matheus Santos Carneiro da Cunha

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:31 , admin

WHAT. A. SAVE! That is brilliant from Meslier, who gets a strong palm on Jimenez's point-blank save from Traore's cut-back. Wolves are sensing blood here, can Leeds hold off this resurgence?

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:29 , admin

Rodrigo makes a nuisance of himself, getting in behind the Wolves defence, but - perhaps still a little rusty - dawdles a little too long and Lemina gets back to rob him of the ball.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:27 , admin

65' | #WOL 1-3 #LEE



Jonny catches Illan Meslier off his line with a fantastic first-time effort after the @LUFC goalkeeper heads clear. We have one back!#WOLLEE https://t.co/TQCjZ5ZwFu — Wolves (@Wolves) March 18, 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:26 , admin

Substitution Patrick James Bamford Rodrigo Moreno Machado

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:25 , admin

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:24 , admin

There were just 31 seconds separating Kristensen entering the pitch and scoring Leeds' third.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:24 , admin

64' Wolves. Jonny pulls one back for the hosts. 1-3 — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 18, 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:24 , admin

Goal Jonathan Castro Otto

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:22 , admin

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:22 , admin

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:21 , admin

Goal Rasmus Nissen Kristensen

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:21 , admin

OH THAT WAS CLOSE TO BEING GAME OVER! Leeds launch forward at the other end and Harrison's firece strike is blocked on the goalline. That would have been the game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:21 , admin

Substitution Degnand Wilfried Gnonto Rasmus Nissen Kristensen

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:19 , admin

Time seemed to stand still there for Leeds! Neves plays a great ball to the right flank and Traore's delivery skittles through to Sarabia, who just side-foots wide.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:17 , admin

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:16 , admin

Substitution Nélson Cabral Semedo Matheus Santos Carneiro da Cunha

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:16 , admin

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:14 , admin

You have to give credit to Leeds boss Javi Gracia so far, his game plan has worked a treat. The visitors have started both halves in swift fashion and earned a two-goal cushion because of it. They can sense a huge three points here.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:12 , admin

Right then, what have Wolves got in them now? They will not quite be sure how they are two goals down but that's the situation they find themselves in. The typically packed Leeds away end is absolutely buzzing by contrast to the hushed tones of the home fans.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:12 , admin

Yellow Card Nélson Cabral Semedo

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:11 , admin

GGGGGGOOOOOOAAAALLLLLL!!! LUKE AYLING!!! WHAT A MAN!!! pic.twitter.com/FlJwTQqkuw — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 18, 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:10 , admin

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:10 , admin

GGGGGGOOOOOOAAAALLLLLL!!! LUKE AYLING!!! WHAT A MAN!!! — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 18, 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:09 , admin

Assist Marc Roca Junqué

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:08 , admin

Goal Luke David Ayling

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:08 , admin

GOOOO-NO! Wolves thought they had the equaliser! Collins rises high to head Sarabia's corner, but Lemina - stood clearly in an offside position - gets in the way to poke home. Might that have been going in had he not got in front of the ball?

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:06 , admin

We are back underway here at Molineux! A big 45 minutes incoming...

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:06 , admin

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:04 , admin

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:04 , admin

Substitution Pedro Lomba Neto Pablo Sarabia García

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

16:04 , admin

Substitution Craig Dawson Nathan Michael Collins

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:53 , admin

This one remains wide open, though, stick with us to see if Wolves can forge an equaliser in the second half or if Leeds can secure a huge three points in a huge relegation battle.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:52 , admin

Boos ring around Molineux, although you would have to assume that's more out of frustration towards referee Michael Salisbury. Leeds have the lead after a frenetic start resulted in Gnonto teeing up Harrison but Wolves will definitely feel Firpo clipped Semedo shortly after. Wolves have largely been in the ascendancy since, yet it is the visitors who have something to protect in the second half.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:51 , admin

𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗳 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲: Jack Harrison's 7th minute strike separates the two sides at the break — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 18, 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:50 , admin

HALF-TIME: WOLVES 0-1 LEEDS UNITED

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:50 , admin

One down at the break.



⚽️⏱️ pic.twitter.com/CjLIuAvunU — Wolves (@Wolves) March 18, 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:48 , admin

Yellow Card Weston James Earl McKennie

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:48 , admin

Yellow Card Héctor Junior Firpo Adames

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:46 , admin

Bamford takes the free-kick he won and...wow...that is...not good. Two very presentable opportunities for Leeds from free-kicks in the last few minutes have failed to yield anything even slightly resembling an effort on target.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:44 , admin

Another big moment in this game here, is Dawson lucky to still be on the pitch? He's tangling and tussling with Bamford, who wins the foul. Maybe the Leeds striker was doing just a little too much to try and get the Wolves defender sent off.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:42 , admin

After all the delay, Roca eventuall steps up to take the free-kick but it's a poor effort that gets nowhere near Sa's goal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:41 , admin

38’ Clever corner from #LUFC, Aaronson plays it short to Roca, he sends it to the other side of the box, where a charging McKennie strikes it first time, it’s on target but Neves manages to deflect it out. 0-1 pic.twitter.com/OCpMm93NS3 — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 18, 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:41 , admin

There's been a lengthy stoppage here as Harrison receives treatment following that painful challenge.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:40 , admin

Approaching the break and the visitors are still in front.



A couple of chances for Neves and Semedo. Both have an opportunity to strike the ball first time but both see their efforts blocked in front of the @LUFC goal. #COYW pic.twitter.com/lobKiJEHJN — Wolves (@Wolves) March 18, 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:38 , admin

That's a nicely worked corner routine from Leeds, as Roca's deep delivery finds the on-rushing McKennie but his strike is blocked.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:38 , admin

Yellow Card Craig Dawson

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:36 , admin

Kilman is having a great job for Wolves. A former futsal player, the defender shows great feet in the Leeds box before Roja eventually gets a foot in to alleviate the danger.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:33 , admin

Close again for Wolves. This time it's Neves who sees a dipping 25-yard effort go wide of the left post. The home side are huffing and puffing but thus far can not blow down the resolute Leeds door.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:32 , admin

Leeds have struggled to trouble the Wolves goal since that bright start, but they will be more than happy to try and soak up this pressure and hit on the counter.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:30 , admin

Wolves have had 66% of the possession so far here, but thus far Leeds are doing just enough to maintain their advantage.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:29 , admin

CHANCE! Oh that's a big, big moment in this game. Kilman plays a superb ball across the face of goal that Leeds struggle to defend. It eventually falls to Neto, but Wober makes an incredible block to Wolves at bay.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:24 , admin

Yellow Card Luke David Ayling

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:23 , admin

Wolves have won three of their past four home league games (L1), more than they had in their previous 12 (W2 D3 L7). All five of their home league wins this season have been to nil, though, with Wolves winless in their last 10 league games in which they've conceded at Molineux (D2 L8).

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:21 , admin

The hosts are starting to enjoy a fair bit of possession but credit to Leeds, who are hassling and pressing like a herd of Bison to keep Wolves at bay.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:21 , admin

Still behind approaching 20 minutes at Molineux.



We're on the front foot looking for a way back into it, our best chance coming through Podence on the left. His powerful shot is parried by Illan Meslier and Neto just can't fire home on the rebound. #COYW pic.twitter.com/slDn3Tw6lw — Wolves (@Wolves) March 18, 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:19 , admin

After that electric start, the game has cooled down just a touch, which will suit Leeds down to the ground. Wolves' attackers look capable of creating something, though.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:17 , admin

A clumsy foul from Firpo on Neto leaves to a free-kick in a promising area for Wolves. Podence's delivery does find Dawson, but Ayling does well and the Wolves centre-back can only head harmlessly over the crossbar.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:15 , admin

It's been a breathtaking start here. An early goal, a penalty shout, and Wolves clearing from near their own goalline. Full-throttle Premier League action at Molineux so far today.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:13 , admin

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:12 , admin

Wolves have certainly tried to up the tempo following that early setback, Lopetegui was understandably frustrated by the failure to award his side a penalty. Shortly after Meslier has to made a smart stop from Podence, Leeds have a storm to weather here.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:11 , admin

That's a huge call early on in this game. Firpo looks to have made contact with Semedo on the edge of the area but a VAR check deems no foul has taken place. Wolves can feel very hard done by there.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:08 , admin

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:08 , admin

Assist Degnand Wilfried Gnonto

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:08 , admin

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:07 , admin

Goal Jack David Harrison

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:07 , admin

👏 Another record broken! @MeslierIllan becomes the youngest goalkeeper to reach 100 Premier League appearances! pic.twitter.com/pZeDiDoigM — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 18, 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:07 , admin

Some nice interplay from Wolves in midfield, though little to trouble to Leeds. Both teams are still sounding each other out here early doors.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:04 , admin

It's been a decent start for Leeds, who have the first half-chance of the game but McKennie was leaning back and skews his half-volley high and wide.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:01 , admin

Buckle up folks, referee Michael Salisbury blows his whistle and we are underway!

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:01 , admin

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:01 , admin

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

15:00 , admin

The players are out on the pitch and kick-off is just moments away!

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

14:46 , admin

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

14:46 , admin

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

14:39 , admin

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

14:33 , admin

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

14:30 , admin

Hear from Andy Thompson, Lee Naylor and @_DaveEdwards as they join @MikeyBurrows to preview #WOLLEE.



Tune into Matchday Live now!



💻🎙️ https://t.co/UBTc9puD2v — Wolves (@Wolves) March 18, 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

14:30 , admin

Wolves note two alterations from the side that lost to Newcastle last time out, with Neto and Gomes replacing Traore and Moutinho, both of whom drop to the bench. Leeds also make two changes from the 2-2 home draw against Brighton,Tyler Adams is injured and is replaced by American compatriot McKennie, while Gnonto replaces Summerville in the starting XI.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

14:30 , admin

🎙 Robin: "We know every game from now is so important" pic.twitter.com/tPpgFDxaSf — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 18, 2023

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

14:30 , admin

You could be forgiven as a Leeds fan for not particularly being up for a trip to the west Midlands today. No side has fewer away wins (1) or away points (6) in the Premier League this season than Leeds, who have lost nine of their 13 away league games this term.

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website