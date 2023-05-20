Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Hwang Hee-Chan battles with Yerry Mina for the ball (PA)

Follow live coverage as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Everton in the Premier League today.

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui made six changes for the visit of Everton. Nathan Collins, Pablo Sarabia, Joao Gomes, Adama Traore, Hwang Hee-chan and Daniel Podence will all start.

The relegation-threatened visitors replaced Mason Holgate with Amadou Onana and Dominic Calvert-Lewin was passed fit after a groin issue.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC 1 - 0 Everton FC

16:48

After neatly breaking up an Everton attack, Lemina launches the counter as he finds Costa in space. The midfielder continues his powerful run into the area in anticipation of his team-mate's cross, which is not the best and the visitors survive.

16:46

Semedo eventually makes his way to the touchline and is waved back into the action.

16:45

84' Iwobi's drilled effort deflects wide. Maupay and Holgate have replaced Onana and Gana.



🐺 1-0 🔵 #WOLEVE — Everton (@Everton) May 20, 2023

16:44

We have a break in play with Semedo in need of attention after taking a knock during an aerial challenge.

16:43

Just 10 minutes remain at Molineux. Can Everton grab something from this game, or will Wolves hold on?

Story continues

16:42

Substitution Idrissa Gana Gueye Mason Anthony Holgate

16:42

Substitution Amadou Ba Zeund Georges Mvom Onana Neal Maupay

16:42

The visitors just cannot find a way through at the moment. They are trying, but need to demonstrate more creativity in the final third.

16:40

Everton's 69-year stay in the English top flight is under serious threat. The Toffees are in charge of their own destiny, but anything other than a win here would open the door for Leicester or Leeds to potentially pounce this weekend.

16:36

Goalscorer Hwang is given a breather with Lemina taking his place.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

16:36

16:35

An immediate chance for Costa to make an impact, but Pickford gets down well to keep him out.

16:32

Podence also makes way with Costa taking his place for the final 20 minutes.

16:32

Wolves make a double-substitution. The first sees Nunes replace Sarabia.

16:31

16:32

GOOD TRY! Everton embark on a sweeping move towards dangerous territory. Gray cuts inside from the left flank and unleashes a decent strike that Bentley is forced to turn away.

16:31

69' Gray curls a fierce effort towards the top corner but Bentley claws it away.



🐺 1-0 🔵 #WOLEVE — Everton (@Everton) May 20, 2023

16:30

After a free-kick comes to nothing, Keane sends a long throw into the box. However, Bentley is relatively unchallenged as he comes out of goal to collect. That will be really frustrating for Everton supporters.

16:27

There are 25 minutes remaining at Molineux. Wolves are still 1-0 to the good. Will they see it out, or can Everton respond?

16:27

Passed the hour mark and we still lead 1-0.



Sarabia, Semedo and Podence all with efforts on goal over the last few minutes but all narrowly miss the target. #COYW pic.twitter.com/Su4Rhxu9mZ — Wolves (@Wolves) May 20, 2023

16:27

Yellow Card Rúben Diogo da Silva Neves

16:25

Wolves are creating plenty of opportunities. Another sees Toti whip a cross into the penalty area, where Podence's first-volley goes just wide of the target.

16:24

WIDE! The hosts threaten again with Podence finding Semedo, who drills wide from inside the box.

16:22

JUST WIDE! Wolves go straight down the other end with Traore cutting in from the left and feeding Sarabia. The latter cuts back onto his left foot and aims for the far corner, but his effort is just wide.

16:21

It just needed a touch. Taking on Toti, Gray whips a delicious ball across the face of goal. But frustratingly, none of his team-mates are there to apply the finishing touch.

16:21

58' More positive build-up ends with Gray's low cross fizzing across the face of goal, just out of Iwobi's reach.



🐺 1-0 🔵 #WOLEVE — Everton (@Everton) May 20, 2023

16:20

Following a neat build-up from Wolves, Semedo goes for goal and his ambitious 30-yard drive is not too far away in all fairness.

16:18

Thankfully for the visitors, Mina is back on his feet and jogs to the touchline ready to re-enter the action.

16:17

Mina is now down for Everton after Neves accidentally stamps on his foot when going in for a challenge. It looked very painful, but the defender should be all right.

16:16

Iwobi has space to try his luck from distance. There is plenty of whip on his curling left-footed effort, but Bentley gathers it easily enough.

16:15

52' A decent restart continues as Keane tries to weave his way into the box. Iwobi then tries his luck with his left from 18 yards but it's saved. COYB.



🐺 1-0 🔵 #WOLEVE — Everton (@Everton) May 20, 2023

16:13

CHANCE! An Everton free-kick almost culminates in Keane equalising. However, the ball just will not drop kindly for the defender, who is eventually denied by Bentley.

16:13

49' McNeil's free-kick from deep is nodded down by Mina but Keane can't steer the ball beyond Bentley.



🐺 1-0 🔵 #WOLEVE — Everton (@Everton) May 20, 2023

16:12

Semedo catches Gueye on the follow through and goes into the book.

16:11

Having already withdrawn two injured players today, Dyche will be pleased to see Onana back on his feet and able to continue.

16:10

An early worry for the visitors this second half with Onana down and in need of attention after a strong challenge by Gomes.

16:08

We are back underway at Molineux as Everton get the ball rolling.

16:07

16:06

16:03

Everton must try not to be despondant at half-time. There were plenty of positive signs for them during that first period, but they must be more clinical when the contest resumes.

15:58

15:55

Wolves lead Everton by Hwang's goal to nil at Molineux. The striker put the hosts ahead in the 34th minute, reacting quickly to tuck home after Pickford could only parry Traore's low strike directly into his path. The visitors have demonstrated good spirit during the first half, carving out decent opportunities, but they have already lost two players to injury in Patterson and Calvert-Lewin.

15:53

HALF-TIME: WOLVES 1-0 EVERTON

15:52

HT. Work to do after the break at Molineux.



🐺 1-0 🔵 #WOLEVE pic.twitter.com/RT8HQd7ZlX — Everton (@Everton) May 20, 2023

15:51

We lead at the break!



⚽️⏱️ pic.twitter.com/Js2cbZjd6R — Wolves (@Wolves) May 20, 2023

15:51

Wolves look for a second goal before half-time. Following a good spell of pressure, Podence drags a low effort wide of the target.

15:50

Yellow Card Craig Dawson

15:49

Everton forced into their second substitution of the first half. Calvert-Lewin is unable to continue and limps off to be replaced by Gray.

15:49

We are into the first of four additional minutes at the end of this first half. There is a break in play at the moment with Calvert-Lewin seemingly struggling.

15:48

45' Another enforced substitution: Gray replaces Calvert-Lewin.



🐺 1-0 🔵 #WOLEVE — Everton (@Everton) May 20, 2023

15:47

Nervy! Onana dangerously hesitates inside his own penalty area. Semedo is ready to pounce, but the Everton midfielder does well to recover with a perfectly timed sliding challenge to deny the Wolves full-back.

15:45

That will disappoint Everton. Awarded the free-kick in a dangerous position, Garner steps up but sends his delivery into the stand.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton

15:44

15:44

The visitors have generally responded well to falling behind and after emarking on a swift counter, they are awarded a free-kick when Neves upends Calvert-Lewin.

15:41

Everton go in search of the equaliser at the other end. Iwobi tries his luck from distance, but the effort is fairly tame and easy enough for Bentley to gather.

15:40

38' Blues look to respond and Iwobi tests Bentley from the edge of the box, but the Wolves stopper reads it well.



🐺 1-0 🔵 #WOLEVE — Everton (@Everton) May 20, 2023

15:40

Wolves have their tails up and continue to threaten. Traore is at the centre of things again, using his strength to escape his marker and advance down the flank. However, he just takes too long to release the ball, and Everton recover to snuff him out.

15:39

GOOD SAVE! Wolves look for a second goal in as many minutes. Neto dispossesses Onana and Gomes darts into the area before drawing a smart save from Pickford. Podence's follow-up header goes over.

15:38

34' | #WOL 1-0 #EVE



It's a fantastic driving run from Adama - he picks up the ball on the edge of his own box and makes it all the way downfield before looking for goal. Jordan Pickford gets down to his effort but Hwang is there to fire the loose ball home.#WOLEVE https://t.co/WmInOyKfZj — Wolves (@Wolves) May 20, 2023

15:37

Goals have been hard to come by for Wolves this season. Neves and Podence are their joint-top scorers with 6 goals apiece, with no other player managing more than two.

15:36

15:35

33' Goal. Wolves counter and take the lead through Hwang Hee-Chan.



🐺 1-0 🔵 #WOLEVE — Everton (@Everton) May 20, 2023

15:35

Goal Hee-Chan Hwang

15:34

Wolves attack at the other end and Sarabia lets fly with his left foot, but his effort is well-blocked by the Everton defence.

15:31

Everton forced into an early change. Unable to recover from an initial knock, Patterson limps off to be replaced by Keane.

15:31

CHANCE! Mina must do better! Once again, an Everton player gets their head on a dangerous ball into the box. But they are unable to capitalise once more, as Mina nods over with Bentley having missed the corner delivery.

15:30

28' We're forced into a change midway through the first half as Patterson can't continue. Keane comes on in his place.



🐺 0-0 🔵 #WOLEVE — Everton (@Everton) May 20, 2023

15:29

A clever reverse pass by Onana sets Everton on the attack down the right. The ball gets pulled back to the midfielder, who eventually forces a corner from Dawson.

15:28

Wolves have kept a clean sheet in seven of their nine home Premier League games at Molineux in 2023. Although, Everton look like they could do deny them an eighth in 10 here.

15:25

Wolves threaten at the other end and send a couple of dangerous crosses into the box from both flanks. Thankfully for Everton, Mina and McNeil are there with important headers to clear their lines.

15:25

It has been a spirited performance from Everton so far. However, the Toffees will be well aware they must take any opportunities that fall their way.

15:22

20 gone and it's still 0-0 here.



Not much to choose between the sides but the visitors have had the better of the chances so far. Our best opportunity came through a low Semedo cross from the right flank but Sarabia just couldn't get there.#COYW pic.twitter.com/ZHnWIHcqCM — Wolves (@Wolves) May 20, 2023

15:23

The visiting fans are in great voice as they urge their team on in search of the opening goal. Can they oblige?

15:19

Iwobi demonstrates great strength to hold off his marker before finding Doucoure in the box. However, the latter's touch is just too heavy and Bentley collects.

15:18

Yellow Card Adama Traoré Diarra

15:17

The visitors continue to apply the pressure and are awarded a corner. However, the Wolves defence stands firm to block Onana and Tarkowski, before eventually scrambling the ball clear.

15:15

This is a good spell from Everton. Wolves fail to properly deal with a free-kick and the ball is picked up by Gueye, but his ambitious 30-yard effort is always rising. Nevertheless, these are positive signs for the Toffees to build on.

15:14

12' More early chances for DCL. Iwobi takes a quick throw and Doucoure puts a cross into the near post, but it's just behind Dom and the header is off target.



Moments later, Iwobi delivers a cross from the left and DCL heads over. Promising start.



🐺 0-0 🔵 #WOLEVE — Everton (@Everton) May 20, 2023

15:13

JUST OVER! Another chance for Calvert-Lewin, who rises to meet Iwobi's cross following a swift Everton counter. But once again, the England striker cannot hit the target as he heads over.

15:13

CHANCE! Doucoure is alert and latches onto a quickly-taken throw down the left flank. His cross is just behind Calvert-Lewin, who is subsequently unable to direct his header towards the target.

15:12

Wolves are looking to record five successive top-flight victories on home soil for the first time since August 1973. You must go back to December 1969 for the last time they emarked on such a streak without conceding.

15:09

Wolves have won each of their last three Premier League games against Everton. Although, the hosts are without a victory in each of their last six English top-flight clashes with sides managed by Dyche.

15:07

WIDE! Everton are awarded a free-kick and a chance to threaten the Wolves goal. Mina beats Collins to cushion the ball down for Calvert-Lewin, who gets a shot away from a tight angle, but it flashes the wrong side of the post.

15:05

3' First chance of the game falls to Calvert-Lewin as Mina nods down McNeil's free-kick. Side-netting from a narrow angle.



🐺 0-0 🔵 #WOLEVE — Everton (@Everton) May 20, 2023

15:04

Wolves continue their promising start and attack down the right again. This time, Semedo has space to run into before sweeping the ball across the face of goal, but it is just too far ahead of Sarabia and runs through.

15:03

Traore with the first opportunity to stretch his legs down the right flank. But the Wolves winger's cross is lacking the required accuracy, and goes behind for a goal kick.

15:03

Referee David Coote blows his whistle and Wolves kick things off!

15:01

15:01

The teams are out and we are almost ready to go at Molineux.

14:58

14:55

14:47

Wolves vs Everton line-ups

14:42 , Lawrence Ostlere

Wolverhampton: Bentley, Nelson Semedo, Dawson, Collins, Gomes, Adama Traore, Neves, Joao Gomes, Daniel Podence, Sarabia, Hwang. Subs: Jose Sa, Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Jimenez, Matheus Cunha, Kilman, Matheus Luiz, Costa, Bueno.

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Mina, Iwobi, Gueye, Onana, Garner, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Holgate, Keane, Gray, Begovic, Maupay, Lonergan, Simms, Welch, McAllister.

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)

14:39

"I think the mentality has got stronger since we've been here, particularly away from home. We've got to make sure that mentality is firm today and that clear-mindedness to really take on the game." 💯



The pre-match thoughts of Sean Dyche are on our Live Blog. #WOLEVE — Everton (@Everton) May 20, 2023

14:30

14:30

The form book makes this a tough one to call today. Wolves have win each of their last four home games without conceding, while Everton have suffered just one defeat in their last six on the road.

14:30

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche was pleased with Everton's performance and character during last weekend's defeat by Manchester City - so much so that he only makes a single alteration to the starting line-up. Onana replaces Holgate, who drops to the bench, while Calvert-Lewin has shaken off a knock to lead the line.

14:30

Julen Lopetegui makes six changes from Wolves' defeat to Manchester United last weekend. Bentley impressed on his first senior start at Old Trafford, so keeps his place in goal. Semedo, Toti, Dawson and Neves are the other players to remain from the 2-0 reverse.

14:30

SUBS: Asmir Begovic, Andy Lonergan, Mason Holgate, Reece Welch, Michael Keane, Sean McAllister, Demarai Gray, Neal Maupay, Ellis Simms.

14:30

Tune now for this afternoon's Matchday Live with @MikeyBurrows as we look ahead to #WOLEVE.



💻🎙️ https://t.co/E9KIZRGnPX — Wolves (@Wolves) May 20, 2023

