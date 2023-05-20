Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Dominic Calvert-Lewin in action for Everton (PA)

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui made six changes for the visit of Everton. Nathan Collins, Pablo Sarabia, Joao Gomes, Adama Traore, Hwang Hee-chan and Daniel Podence will all start.

The relegation-threatened visitors replaced Mason Holgate with Amadou Onana and Dominic Calvert-Lewin was passed fit after a groin issue.

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC 0 - 0 Everton FC

Iwobi demonstrates great strength to hold off his marker before finding Doucoure in the box. However, the latter's touch is just too heavy and Bentley collects.

Yellow Card Adama Traoré Diarra

The visitors continue to apply the pressure and are awarded a corner. However, the Wolves defence stands firm to block Onana and Tarkowski, before eventually scrambling the ball clear.

This is a good spell from Everton. Wolves fail to properly deal with a free-kick and the ball is picked up by Gueye, but his ambitious 30-yard effort is always rising. Nevertheless, these are positive signs for the Toffees to build on.

12' More early chances for DCL. Iwobi takes a quick throw and Doucoure puts a cross into the near post, but it's just behind Dom and the header is off target.



Moments later, Iwobi delivers a cross from the left and DCL heads over. Promising start.



🐺 0-0 🔵 #WOLEVE — Everton (@Everton) May 20, 2023

JUST OVER! Another chance for Calvert-Lewin, who rises to meet Iwobi's cross following a swift Everton counter. But once again, the England striker cannot hit the target as he heads over.

CHANCE! Doucoure is alert and latches onto a quickly-taken throw down the left flank. His cross is just behind Calvert-Lewin, who is subsequently unable to direct his header towards the target.

Wolves are looking to record five successive top-flight victories on home soil for the first time since August 1973. You must go back to December 1969 for the last time they emarked on such a streak without conceding.

Wolves have won each of their last three Premier League games against Everton. Although, the hosts are without a victory in each of their last six English top-flight clashes with sides managed by Dyche.

WIDE! Everton are awarded a free-kick and a chance to threaten the Wolves goal. Mina beats Collins to cushion the ball down for Calvert-Lewin, who gets a shot away from a tight angle, but it flashes the wrong side of the post.

3' First chance of the game falls to Calvert-Lewin as Mina nods down McNeil's free-kick. Side-netting from a narrow angle.



🐺 0-0 🔵 #WOLEVE — Everton (@Everton) May 20, 2023

Wolves continue their promising start and attack down the right again. This time, Semedo has space to run into before sweeping the ball across the face of goal, but it is just too far ahead of Sarabia and runs through.

Traore with the first opportunity to stretch his legs down the right flank. But the Wolves winger's cross is lacking the required accuracy, and goes behind for a goal kick.

Referee David Coote blows his whistle and Wolves kick things off!

The teams are out and we are almost ready to go at Molineux.

Wolves vs Everton line-ups

14:42 , Lawrence Ostlere

Wolverhampton: Bentley, Nelson Semedo, Dawson, Collins, Gomes, Adama Traore, Neves, Joao Gomes, Daniel Podence, Sarabia, Hwang. Subs: Jose Sa, Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Jimenez, Matheus Cunha, Kilman, Matheus Luiz, Costa, Bueno.

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Mina, Iwobi, Gueye, Onana, Garner, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Holgate, Keane, Gray, Begovic, Maupay, Lonergan, Simms, Welch, McAllister.

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)

"I think the mentality has got stronger since we've been here, particularly away from home. We've got to make sure that mentality is firm today and that clear-mindedness to really take on the game." 💯

The pre-match thoughts of Sean Dyche are on our Live Blog.



The pre-match thoughts of Sean Dyche are on our Live Blog. #WOLEVE — Everton (@Everton) May 20, 2023

The form book makes this a tough one to call today. Wolves have win each of their last four home games without conceding, while Everton have suffered just one defeat in their last six on the road.

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche was pleased with Everton's performance and character during last weekend's defeat by Manchester City - so much so that he only makes a single alteration to the starting line-up. Onana replaces Holgate, who drops to the bench, while Calvert-Lewin has shaken off a knock to lead the line.

Julen Lopetegui makes six changes from Wolves' defeat to Manchester United last weekend. Bentley impressed on his first senior start at Old Trafford, so keeps his place in goal. Semedo, Toti, Dawson and Neves are the other players to remain from the 2-0 reverse.

SUBS: Asmir Begovic, Andy Lonergan, Mason Holgate, Reece Welch, Michael Keane, Sean McAllister, Demarai Gray, Neal Maupay, Ellis Simms.

Tune now for this afternoon's Matchday Live with @MikeyBurrows as we look ahead to #WOLEVE.



💻🎙️ https://t.co/E9KIZRGnPX — Wolves (@Wolves) May 20, 2023

EVERTON (3-5-1-1): Jordan Pickford; Nathan Patterson, James Tarkowski, Yerry Mina; Alex Iwobi, Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana, James Garner, Dwight McNeil; Abdoulaye Doucoure; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

SUBS: Jose Sa, Maximilian Kilman, Hugo Bueno, Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Matheus Nunes, Matheus Cunha, Diego Costa, Raul Jimenez.

WOLVES (4-4-2): Daniel Bentley; Nelson Semedo, Craig Dawson, Nathan Collins, Tote Gomes; Adama Traore, Ruben Neves, Gomes, Daniel Podence; Pablo Sarabia, Hwang Hee-Chan.

Wolves, who are 13th in the table, recently secured their Premier League survival, but 17th-place Everton are fighting for their lives in the English top flight. The Toffees would take a huge stride towards safety with victory here, though a defeat would open for the door for relegation rivals Leeds United and Leicester City to capitalise later this weekend.

Hello everyone and welcome to live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Wolves and Everton at Molineux.

6️⃣ Six changes from #MUNWOL.

➡️ Collins, J. Gomes, Sarabia, Podence, Hwang and A. Traore all come into the XI.



How we line-up to face @Everton.



🐺📋 @AstroPay_OK pic.twitter.com/dMKjMqBsMi — Wolves (@Wolves) May 20, 2023

The boys are here 👋 pic.twitter.com/Prw10RHwla — Wolves (@Wolves) May 20, 2023

