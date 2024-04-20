Wolves vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Wolves host Arsenal in a crunch Premier League fixture that will determine whether the Gunners can maintain their challenge for the title.

A surprising defeat to Aston Villa last time out saw Arsenal drop below Manchester City in the table and Mikel Arteta’s side are now chasing the champions once again. With City in FA Cup action today, Arsenal have the chance to build some pressure and regain top spot should they triumph at Molinuex. The visitors will have to shake off a disappointing loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League as they refocus their season on winning the top flight.

Gary O’Neil’s team are comfortably in the middle of the table with no threat of relegation. There is an outside chance they could sneak up to seventh and clinch European football next season but their main aim will be to make things as tricky as possible for Arsenal today. They have proven to be stubborn customers are home with wins over Tottenham, Chelsea and Man City here already this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League updates

Wolves host Arsenal in Premier League, with kick-off at 7:30pm BST

Arsenal can go top after last week’s defeat against Aston Villa in titel race

Wolves XI: Jose Sa, Santiago Bueno, Kilman, Gomes, Doherty, Traore, Joao Gomes, Hugo Bueno, Chirewa, Doyle, Hwang

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Odegaard, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Trossard

18:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…