Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Wolves made two changes as they took on struggling Bournemouth seeking a third successive win. Adama Traore and Hugo Bueno were the players to come in for the clash at Molineux, with the suspended Mario Lemina and the benched Rayan Ait-Nouri making way.

Marcos Senesi passed a fitness test to start for the Cherries, who went into the game without a win in their previous seven Premier League outings. Marcus Tavernier replaced Jaidon Anthony in their only change.

Wolves — Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Neves (C), Nunes; Sarabia, Moutinho, Traore; Matheus Cunha.

Bournemouth — Neto (C); Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura; Ouattara, Lerma, Billing, Tavernier; Traore; Solanke.

Wolves certainly have options on the bench to change the game, with Ait Nouri and Podence certainly able to help provide some width. Matheus Cunha may also need replacing at some stage with his impact minimal, and Lopetegui is presented with two options: Costa or Jimenez. Bournemouth will also look to get the big striker on with Moore waiting for his opportunity. Anthony could also be in line for an appearance - having started the Cherries’ previous match against Newcastle.

An energetic first half at Molineux Stadium comes to a close with nothing to separate the two sides, as Wolves and Bournemouth are kept to a goalless draw after 45 minutes. The stalemate comes from both side’s preference of hitting on the counter-attack, which has led to relatively little on-the-ball quality. Wolves were certainly the more comfortable of the two in possession - dominating that stat as a result - though their best chances to test Neto came from Sarabia and Adama Traore stretching the game down the flanks. For the visitors, Ouattara has lookely lively and willing, though there has not been much in the way of goal-mouth action.

HALF-TIME: WOLVES 0-0 BOURNEMOUTH.

The fourth official indicates just one minute will be added to the end of the half for stoppages.

With less than five minutes left in the half it will take something special if either side wishes to break the deadlock before the half. It's been a tight affair with most of the action occuring in midfield as the two sides struggle to test the opposition's goalkeepers with any regularity.

Adama Traore tries his luck with a shot from the right corner of the penalty area but it’s a low, dribbling attempt that rolls comfortably into the arms of the goalkeeper.

Moutinho sets Sarabia up for a first-time effort on goal from an acute angle but Neto gets down well to parry the shot, taking it out of harm’s way in the process.

Wolves have never lost in five previous Premier League meetings with Bournemouth (W3 D2), keeping three clean sheets and conceding just twice.

Traore fires Bournemouth’s first corner of the game into the near post but there’s only Matheus Cunha in the vicinity, with the striker eager to get the ball away from his penalty area.

15 to go in the half and still no way through.



Neves plays a long pass over the top for Matheus Nunes, who had started his run from a very deep position. The midfielders look to catch Neto off-guard but the goalkeeper is alert to the danger, coming off his line quickly to meet the delivery at the top of his 18-yard box.

The counter-kick count is racking up for Wolves, with Moutinho tasked with taking their seventh of the game. It’s a similarly poor effort to some of their earlier attempts, with the Portugal international finding only Hamed Traore - who clears his penalty area.

Bueno’s fancy footwork opens up a bit of room ahead of Outtara but the full-back’s cross with his weaker left foot is immediately rejected by the head of Senesi.

Sarabia’s corner is taken to the near post, where Lerma rises highest to meet it. The clearance sets Bournemouth away on a counter-attack but Tavernier’s miscontrol of a Hamed Traore pass means the move breaks down prematurely.

Yellow Card Philip Anyanwu Billing

Sarabia hits a switch of play from left to right which appears to be sailing over the head of Traore on the opposite flank. Somehow, the winger manages to leap in the air and bring it down with extremely impressive control, before bursting forward towards the byline. A cross eventually comes in towards Matheus Cunha but it’s Stephens who wins the battle.

Neves goes down holding his head after Billing catches the Portugal international during a tussle for a throw-in. It’s a free-kick for Wolves deep in Bournemouth’s half, which the hosts take quick and short.

CLOSE! Tavernier gives the ball away to Matheus Nunes, who immediately plays a pass down the flank for Semedo. The full-back drives on before pulling a cross back to the near post for Sarabia, who only manages to find the goalkeeper!

Stephens gets in the way of Matheus Cunha cleverly to prevent a Wolves counter-attack, bringing the forward down in the process. It’s a cynical foul but not deemed worthy of a booking by the referee.

20 minutes gone here and it remains 0-0.



Smith’s error allows Sarabia to win the ball back on the halfway line and advance a Wolves attack but Moutinho’s pass through for Traore from the edge of the penalty area is hit with too much power, taking it beyond the line and out for a goal-kick.

Just over 15 minutes gone ⏰



Some good play saw Ouattara find Solanke on the right-hand side of the box, but no-one was on the end of his cut-back.



Still goalless 🤝



Ouattara looks to turn defence into attack after a Wolves throw-in leads to a change in possession but Matheus Nunes comes steaming back to take advantage of the winger’s heavy touch and win the ball.

Sarabia looks to take full advantage of the ensuing set-piece but Sarabia sends his corner straight into the awaiting arms of Neto.

Neves plays a leading pass for Traore down the right, who uses a couple of stepovers to win space ahead of Zemura before firing in a low cross that’s blocked by the covering Senesi and put behind for a corner.

Sarabia charges through Lerma and catches him on the chin with his shoulder, with the Bournemouth midfielder down requiring a bit of a check-up. He should be okay to continue but he is afforded a small break in play ahead of the free-kick deep in midfield.

Wolves look to win the ball high up the pitch after a lovely passing move down the left breaks down but the referee is on the spot to blow his whistle for a Bournemouth free-kick, after Moutinho is judged to have used too much force on Billing.

Moutinho’s corner from the left causes havoc in the Bournemouth penalty area, with Neto sending his punch straight against the back of a team-mate. Traore scrambles it off the line but both Senesi and Smith fail in their attempts to get the ball out of the penalty area, with Lerma finally cutting across to clear the danger.

Neto comes well out of his penalty area to beat Traore to Semedo’s pass, with the full-back playing his team-mate through onside. Nobody ever looks the favourite in a race against the pacey Wolves winger but the goalkeeper does just enough to get there first to put it out for a throw.

Sarabia’s inswinging corner looks for Matheus Cunha but the striker’s touch is initially blocked by Stephens before Tavernier hooks it away over his shoulder.

Neves threads a pass through to Sarabia inside the penalty area but the winger is unable to get his cross past Stephens, who manages to keep the ball in play and clear the danger.

Bournemouth get the match underway from the kick-off!

Underway at Molineux 🔥🔥



Let's have a good one 💪



All warmed up ✅



Bournemouth make a single change from the side that earned a 1-1 draw with Newcastle last weekend - with Tavernier in for Anthony on the wing.

Wolves make two changes from the XI that beat Southampton 2-1 last time out. Bueno takes over for Ait Nouri at full-back, while a suspension for Mario Lemina gives Matheus Nunes a chance to play through the middle - leaving a spot on the wing open for Traore.

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Jaidon Anthony, Ryan Fredericks, Antoine Semenyo, Chris Mepham, Ryan Christie, Kieffer Moore, Joe Rothwell, Mark Travers, Matias Vina.

BOURNEMOUTH XI (4-4-1-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Jack Stephens, Marcos Senesi, Jordan Zemura; Dango Ouattara, Jefferson Lerma, Philip Billing, Marcus Tavernier; Hamed Junior Traore; Dominic Solanke.

WOLVES SUBS: Raul Jimenez, Jonny, Daniel Bentley, Gomes, Diego Costa, Joseph Hodge, Rayan Ait Nouri, Daniel Podence, Nathan Collins.

WOLVES XI (4-2-3-1): Jose Sa; Hugo Bueno, Max Kilman, Craig Dawson, Nelson Semedo; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves; Adama Traore, Joao Moutinho, Pablo Sarabia; Matheus Cunha.

With 15 minutes to go before kick-off, let's take a look at how the two sides will be lining up - starting with our hosts!

A very credible point at home to Newcastle last weekend puts Bournemouth just one spot back of safety, though the Cherries have failed to get a win in the league since a 3-0 thrashing of Everton in the final match before the World Cup pause; also the last time Gary O’Neil’s side scored more than once in a league contest.

A come-from-behind victory last weekend gave Wolves back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time in 11 months and puts them five points ahead of the drop. Julen Lopetegui has now overseen seven league matches at the helm and has won four of those contests, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Hello and welcome to our LIVE commentary of the Premier League fixture between Wolves and Bournemouth!

Wolves — Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Neves (C), Nunes; Sarabia, Moutinho, Traore; Matheus Cunha.

Bournemouth — Neto (C); Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura; Ouattara, Lerma, Billing, Tavernier; Traore; Solanke.

Andy Thompson and Lee Naylor join @MikeyBurrows for today's Matchday Live Extra as we look ahead to #WOLBOU.



📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝



🔺 Senesi fit

🔺 Tavernier starts

🔺 Unchanged elsewhere



Team news coming in fifteen minutes.



