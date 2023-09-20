Wolverhampton theatregoers offered 'pay what you can' tickets

An arts centre is offering theatregoers the chance to "pay what they can" in a bid to make performances accessible to all.

Newhampton Arts Centre (NAC) said its initiative allowed audiences to choose a ticket price that suited them.

There are three tiers at £3, £6 and £10 but visitors to the Wolverhampton venue can also pay sums of their choice.

NAC CEO Trevelyan Wright said the plan meant people could "enjoy great theatre" without "worrying" about cost.

Shows at the arts centre begin on 31 October with Thumbelina and then Model Village on 1 November.

Mr Wright said the scheme was being supported by Black Country Touring (BCT).

"You can always donate to BCT and NAC after the shows, but we welcome all to pay what they feel they can afford and take a chance on live theatre," he said.

