Wolverhampton-Newcastle United Preview

New boys Wolverhampton have proved they can punch above their weight class, but the challenge for Nuno Espirito Santo's side Sunday at St James' Park versus Newcastle United is maintaining that level of play against their peers.

The "Other 14" clubs of the Premier League have gone a combined 3-5-51 against the Big Six through the first 15 matches of the season, and Wolves (5-4-6) have claimed one of those victories and three of those draws. They picked up a vital three points midweek, rallying to defeat Chelsea 2-1 on goals by Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota four minutes apart in the second half.

The victory ended a six-match winless drought in league play during which they claimed just one point, and it was all the more impressive considering they played without their best midfielder Ruben Neves - who returns for this contest after serving a one-match ban for yellow card accumulation.

"We knew it was going to be hard coming into the season," defender Ryan Bennett told Wolves' official website. "Obviously with the teams which are in this league there were always going to be points when things would be tough. But it's about how you get through them, and we managed to do that the other night against Chelsea, so it's nice to be back on track.

"The aim is to get three points, that's how we go into every game. We found it tough in the last couple of games, against Huddersfield and Cardiff, but with a good result at Chelsea we want to take that into the game at Newcastle, which is going to be a tough place to go. But it's a game we look at to try and get all three points."

The win over Chelsea showed the potential Wolverhampton have - many consider them to be one of the best promoted sides of the Premier League era - but their November struggles that included losses to relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City also showed just what kind of grind the top flight is according to the defender.

"You look at the sort of dip we just had, and it makes you realise how hard it is in this league, but we've got a pretty good perspective of where we've come from and how hard it is, but we'll be trying to achieve that top ten finish and we'll see what happens."

Nuno made three changes to the starting XI that lost to Cardiff City, but the insertion of teenager Morgan Gibbs-White in the midfield for his first Premier League start to replace the suspended Neves proved influential. Gibbs-White, who captained England to the U-17 World Cup title last year, has logged 734 minutes since winning that tournament - the most of any player in the starting XI from that win over Spain.

Nuno has yet to start Gibbs-White and Neves together, only bringing the starlet off the bench thus far.

While Wolves have shown the technical ability and talent to play with the top sides, Newcastle United (3-4-8) get by on graft and the guile of manager Rafa Benitez. The Magpies have yet to nick a point from the Big Six - losing all five of those matches by one goal - but came out of Merseyside with a credible 1-1 draw midweek versus Everton.

Salomon Rondon continued his fine form with a goal in the 19th minute, his third in four matches, but Newcastle conceded before halftime. Christian Atsu had a gilt-edged chance in the closing minutes inside the penalty area but saw his low shot parried by Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford.

The draw marked the fifth time in six matches (3-2-1) Newcastle gained at least a point as they have finally kicked on from their dismal start that was top-loaded. One of Benitez's challenges now is to carry that road form into consistent play at home - the Magpies were denied a third consecutive win at St James' last time out with a 3-0 defeat to West Ham United last weekend.

"We have to be a team that is compact, well organised and difficult to break down," Benitez noted in his Friday news conference. "That is the main thing if you want to win games or get results."

Benitez will be forced into one change for this contest since centre back Fabian Schar picked up his fifth yellow card in the draw versus Everton and will serve his one-match ban. It is a somewhat dubious achievement considering the Switzerland international has played only six league matches and accrued his five cautions in 484 minutes.

On the positive side, winger Matt Ritchie will return after serving his yellow card ban, and Paul Dummett should be available at left back after resuming training following a hamstring injury. Further up the left side, Kenedy is also expected to be available after missing out midweek with a toe injury.

The improved player availability means Benitez may be able to go to his traditional four at the back after using a 5-4-1 set-up versus the Toffees. The Magpies manager singled out talisman Jamaal Lascelles and Jonjo Shelvey for their patience and veteran leadership as the two have struggled for first-team playing time in recent contests.

"They know they have to wait and keep pushing to get back in the team," Benitez said when asked about them. "I think they understand that a team that was winning and in the position they were needed support behind the scenes and they were doing that."

The teams have not met since playing in the Championship in the 2016-17 season. The road team won both matches, and Newcastle recorded a 2-0 victory in the third round of the League Cup.

Wolves have never beaten Newcastle in Premier League play, though the sides have split the points in four of their six top-flight meetings. Neither team have recorded a clean sheet in those matches.