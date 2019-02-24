Wolverhampton-Huddersfield Town Preview

The last time Huddersfield Town experienced victory in any competition came against Wolverhampton. Considering the way things stand for both teams at the moment, it might be a tall order to believe the Terries can complete the double.

Whilst last-place Huddersfield try to snap a 15-match winless rut over all competitions, Wolves look to extend their overall unbeaten stretch to nine games Tuesday night at John Smith's Stadium.

It was Nov. 25 at the Molineux when Aaron Mooy scored in the sixth minute and again in the 74th to lead Huddersfield (2-5-20) to a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton. That result improved the Terriers to 2-1-0 over what has been their most successful three-game Premier League stretch of the campaign.

Since then, Huddersfield are 0-1-14 over all competitions, manager David Wagner has been sacked, they've managed one goal in the last seven games and dropped five in a row since a scoreless draw at Cardiff on Jan. 12.

Things got even uglier Saturday, when captain Tommy Smith drew a red card for a rough challenge in the 21st minute of a 2-0 loss at Newcastle.

"The team (has not won) since November," manager Jan Siewert told Huddersfield's official website. "We have to continue to try and change this situation. It is a somber dressing room now as the players are disappointed. We still stay positive, and we go on."

For as hopeful as the new gaffer is trying to be, the fact remains there is a very good chance Huddersfield won't win again this season. With 11 points, they are already on the verge of officially being relegated for next season.

Perhaps knowing they've topped Wolves once this season will provide some confidence heading into this contest.

"If we want to believe in it and do it, then we need to keep believing and not get brought down," Terriers keeper Jonas Lossl said.

Wolves (11-7-9) should be filled with belief whilst amidst a 5-3-0 stretch over all competitions. They managed to gut out a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday in a match that featured three penalty attempts. Bournemouth's Joshua King converted in the 14th minute and missed in the 85th. The latter came two minutes after Raul Jimenez equalised from the spot for Wolverhampton.

There were plenty of issues raised, from both sides, regarding the game's officiating. Yet, in the end, Wolves had reason to be grateful for the draw, but hopeful they can find more offence after being held to one goal for a third consecutive match.

"Sometimes we have things that we need to keep improving, things that we need to do better," Jimenez told Wolves' official website. "We are making good things (happen), and if we continue to do these things, we can go to the top."

Now, the focus can be on redemption, However, simply earning a victory following two straight Premier League draws seems more the goal for a club that sits eighth in the table.

"The match against Bournemouth was hard, but these are all tough games in the Premier League," Jimenez added. "Now, we know we have another difficult game Tuesday night at Huddersfield."