Wolverhampton-Fulham Preview

Wolverhampton's Premier League winning steak might be over, but a visit to Fulham might help them potentially begin another.

Wolves look to rebound from their first defeat in almost a month when they visit Craven Cottage for a lunch-time, Boxing Day affair against the least-place Whites on Wednesday.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side opened December on a three-match winning streak that followed a miserable 0-1-5 stretch within the Premier League. However, the good times ended - at the moment - for Wolves (7-4-7) after a 2-0 loss to Liverpool at home Friday to begin the festive period.

Following that defeat, Wolverhampton sit 10th in the table heading into the final match of the first-half of the 2018-19 campaign. Back in the Premier League for the first time since 2011-12, the Wolves gaffer knows things could be much worse.

"I'm happy because of the way we work and the way we pass through all the moments football gives you," Nuno told Wolves' official website. "Good moments, bad moments, moments when you may not have played so good, so you have to find solutions. We've found them, and I think we've played good. We are consistent, but the table doesn't mean anything."

That's why Wolverhampton won't take anything for granted against Fulham (2-4-12), who are at the bottom of the Premier League relegation zone, but did mange to play Newcastle United to a scoreless draw on the road over the weekend. The Whites also won the last time these sides played, 2-0 at home in February in the Championship. That ended Wolves' 6-3-0 series stretch over all competitions.

"(Fulham) can be dangerous because every Premier League side (can), just like in the Championship, it's tough," Wolves midfielder Ivan Cavaleiro said. "Fulham have a very good side, but unfortunately they haven't managed to win many games yet.

"I think it's a good fixture for us, which we are motivated for, while always respecting our opponents."We want to go there and get the win. I think our aim has to be step by step and regardless of who we're facing, we want to win."

Fulham last won Nov. 24, 3-2 over Southampton. Since then, the Whites are 0-2-3 whilst totaling two goals. They were blanked for a second straight contest Saturday, but also kept Newcastle from scoring for their first clean sheet of the season.

"We'll take the positives now, we move on," midfielder Cyrus Christie told Fulham's official website."It's a positive to take into the Wolves game. We look forward to that. We had a good game against them (in the Championship) and, hopefully, we can replicate that."

The only other time Fulham earned at least one point in back-to-back league games this season came with a win over Burnley on Aug. 26 and a 2-2 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sept. 1.

"All the lads are working hard to make us a better team," Christie said. "We're buying into what (manager Claudio Ranieri's) doing and now we need to climb up the league."