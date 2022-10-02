Wolverhampton fires Bruno Lage after poor start to season

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Bruno Lage was fired Sunday by Wolverhampton after just one win for his team in the Premier League this season.

A 2-0 defeat at West Ham on Saturday left Wolves in the relegation zone and continued an alarming run of form.

“Bruno is an excellent coach, a hardworking and dedicated manager, and a warm, wise and honest man," Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said on the club's website. “He and his staff have been a pleasure to work with throughout their time at Wolves, so it is with much sadness that we have had to make what has been a difficult decision.

“I honestly have no doubts about Bruno’s ability, and I’m sure he will succeed elsewhere, however the team’s form and performances over the last few months mean that we have no choice but to act.

“On behalf of everyone at Wolves, I would like to place on record our gratitude to Bruno and his coaching team for all their efforts during their time with the club, and wish them the very best for the future.”

Lage’s team has picked up just six points from eight games this season and is 18th in the standings.

The 46-year-old Portuguese succeeded Nuno Espirito Santo at Molineux in June 2021 and led Wolves to 10th place in his first season at the club.

But he has not been able to maintain that form this season, with victory against Southampton last month, the only win in the league so far.

Steve Davis and James Collins will take charge of training ahead of Wolves’ next game against Chelsea.

The Associated Press

