Wolters Kluwer recognized as #1 in the Netherlands for gender diversity

Third consecutive year the Company claims top spot in Equileap’s ranking;

Executives to participate in bell ringing for gender equality at Euronext Amsterdam

Alphen aan den Rijn, March 7, 2023 — Wolters Kluwer is the top company for gender diversity in the Netherlands, according to Equileap, a leading provider of data and insights on gender equality. This is the third consecutive year that Wolters Kluwer has won the honor. The company also ranked #6 out of only 18 companies globally to reach gender balance across all four levels (board of directors, executives, senior management and the workforce) measured by Equileap’s 2023 Gender Equality Global Report & Ranking.

The independent recognition comes as Wolters Kluwer prepares to celebrate International Women’s Day at Euronext Amsterdam on March 8 for the Ring the Bell for Gender Equality 2023 campaign. The event, a partnership between various high profile organizations including UN Women and the World Federation of Exchanges, will feature senior executives from the Company.

“At Wolters Kluwer we believe that diversity drives performance, and we are pleased to once again be recognized with the top ranking in the Netherlands for gender diversity,” says Carlos Rivero, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Talent Management at Wolters Kluwer. “Strong gender diversity representation is incredibly important to us and there is always more we can do. As a result, we will continue to take actions to further our commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging across the entire organization.”

As part of the Company’s commitment to taking further actions, Nancy McKinstry, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Executive Board of Wolters Kluwer, recently signed the UN’s Women's Empowerment Principles (WEP). Wolters Kluwer joins more than 7,000 companies who have signed the principles which offer guidance to business on how to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and community.

