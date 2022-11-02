Wolters Kluwer 2022 Nine-Month Trading Update

Wolters Kluwer N.V.
·14 min read

Wolters Kluwer 2022 Nine-Month Trading Update

November 2, 2022 – Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today releases its scheduled 2022 nine-month trading update.

Highlights

  • Full-year 2022 guidance reiterated.

  • Nine-month revenues up 6% organically.

    • Recurring revenues (81% of total revenues) up 7% organically; non-recurring revenues up 4%.

    • Digital & services revenues (93% of total revenues) up 7% organically; print declined 4%.

    • Expert solutions revenues (56% of total) up 9% organically.

  • Nine-month adjusted operating profit up 6% in constant currencies.

    • Nine-month adjusted operating profit margin up 50 basis points.

  • Nine-month adjusted free cash flow down 1% in constant currencies.

  • Net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio 1.3x as of September 30, 2022.

  • Share buyback 2022: approx. 76% completed to date; on track to reach €1 billion by year-end.

  • Share buyback 2023: mandate signed to repurchase up to €100 million in January and February 2023.

Nancy McKinstry, CEO and Chair of the Executive Board, commented: Through the first nine months of the year, we have seen sustained strong organic growth in recurring revenues, led by our expert solutions. As expected, organic growth in transactional and other non-recurring revenues slowed in the face of challenging comparables and deteriorating economic conditions. We are investing at high levels in product innovation and in our talented workforce, and I am confident in reiterating our outlook for the full year.

Nine Months to September 30, 2022

Total revenues increased 15%, driven to a large extent by the stronger U.S. dollar (€/$1.06 vs. €/$1.20). In constant currencies, revenues increased 6%, with the impact of disposals (mainly the U.S. Legal Education business in December 2021) exceeding the impact of acquisitions on revenues. Excluding currency, acquisitions and disposals, organic revenue growth was 6% (9M 2021: 6%).

Recurring revenues (81% of total revenues) sustained recent momentum, growing 7% organically in the first nine months (9M 2021: 5%). Non-recurring revenues, which include transactional revenues in Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC), on-premise software licence and implementation fees, print books, and other ad hoc revenues, grew 4% organically (9M 2021: 9%). Digital and services revenues (93% of total revenues) grew 7% organically, led by expert solutions revenues up 9%. Total print revenues decreased 4% organically (9M 2021: 5% growth), with print subscriptions down 7% (9M 2021: decline of 6%) and print books up 2% (9M 2021: 20% growth).

Revenues from North America (64% of total revenues) grew 6% organically (9M 2021: 7%) while revenues from Europe (28% of total) grew 5% (9M 2021: 6%). Revenues from Asia Pacific & Rest of World (8% of total) grew 15% organically (9M 2021: 2%), sustaining the strong improvement seen in the first half.

Nine-month adjusted operating profit increased 17% overall and 6% in constant currencies. The adjusted operating profit margin increased 50 basis points, largely driven by a favorable currency mix and an improvement in the Legal & Regulatory margin. Group-wide adjusted operating costs increased 14% overall and 6% in constant currencies year-on-year, reflecting progress on hiring and increased investment in product development and sales and marketing.

Health: Nine-month revenues increased 5% in constant currencies and 5% on an organic basis (9M 2021: 9%). Clinical Solutions achieved 8% organic growth, supported by strong renewals and new customer wins for UpToDate and our drug information solutions. Patient engagement tool Emmi sustained high single-digit organic growth driven by improved retention, upselling, and new customer wins. Health Learning, Research & Practice recorded 2% organic growth against a challenging comparable (9M 2021: 11%) mainly related to the ASCO publishing contract (which began in 2021). Print book organic revenue growth moderated to 13%, reflecting a decline in the third quarter. Medical research platform Ovid achieved good subscription renewals, while journal advertising revenues exhibited softness in the third quarter. On September 30, 2022, we acquired IJS Publishing Group, a UK-based provider of peer-reviewed open access medical journals focused on surgery.

Tax & Accounting: Nine-month revenues increased 9% in constant currencies and 9% organically (9M 2021: 6%). Corporate Performance, which comprises CCH Tagetik and our U.S. Corporate Tax unit, delivered 10% organic growth, driven by cloud software subscriptions and implementation services. The North American Professional Tax & Accounting business recorded 11% organic growth, partly reflecting favorable timing and non-recurring factors, but underpinned by continued strong performance by our cloud-based CCH Axcess platform. TeamMate, our internal audit solution, delivered robust single-digit organic growth, driven by its cloud solution. Professional Tax & Accounting Europe sustained 6% organic growth.

Governance, Risk & Compliance: Nine-month revenues increased 6% in constant currencies, including the acquisitions of LicenseLogix in October 2021 and IDS in April 2022. On an organic basis, growth was 5% (9M 2021: 5%). Legal Services recorded significantly slower organic growth of 4% (9M 2021: 11%), with recurring revenues up 6% but Legal Services transactional revenues broadly flat against a challenging comparable (9M 2021: 22%). Financial Services revenues increased 6% on an organic basis (9M 2021: decline of 3%), driven by recurring software maintenance and cloud subscription revenues in Compliance Solutions, including at eOriginal. Financial Services transactional revenues were flat (9M 2021: decline of 12%), as sharply lower mortgage-related transaction volumes and the absence of U.S. PPP1 transactional revenues were offset by double-digit growth in transactional revenues in Lien Solutions. Finance, Risk & Reporting recorded 4% organic growth, as growth in professional services around customer implementations was partly offset by the impact of discontinuing business in Russia and Belarus.

Legal & Regulatory: Nine-month revenues increased 1% in constant currencies, mainly reflecting the disposal of the U.S. Legal Education business in December 2021. Organic growth was 5% (9M 2021: 4%), lifted by sustained strong organic growth in software. EHS/ORM2 and Legal Software grew 21% (9M 2021: 6%), driven by strong growth in cloud revenues across the board and higher non-recurring on-premise license and implementation fees for the Enablon EHS/ORM software. Legal & Regulatory Information Solutions revenues grew 2% organically (9M 2021: 3%), with digital solutions sustaining 7% organic growth, but print products returning to historic rates of decline. The sale of our legal publishing assets in Spain and France, agreed in December 2021 and expected to complete in 2022, remains subject to the Spanish antitrust process.

Corporate costs increased 10% in constant currencies in the first nine months, due to higher personnel costs and increased spending on market research and various projects.

Cash Flow and Net Debt

Nine-month adjusted operating cash flow was flat in constant currencies due to lower cash conversion (103%) compared to a year ago (108%), mainly as a result of higher capital expenditure and lower working capital inflows. Adjusted free cash flow decreased 1% in constant currencies, with higher cash taxes broadly offset by lower net cash outflows related to restructuring.

Total cash dividends paid to shareholders amounted to €401 million in the first nine months. Total acquisition spending, net of cash acquired and including transaction costs, was €69 million in the first nine months, primarily relating to the acquisition of IDS in April 2022. Divestiture proceeds, net of cash disposed and transaction costs, were negligible. In the first nine months, €618 million in cash flow was deployed towards the 2022 share repurchase program.

As of September 30, 2022, net debt stood at €2,243 million (compared to €2,131 million at year-end 2021). Twelve months’ rolling net-debt-to-EBITDA was 1.3x compared to 1.4x at year-end 2021. In September, we issued a new €500 million Eurobond with a 4-year term and 3.0% annual coupon.

ESG Developments

In the year to date, we have made progress on several ESG objectives. In September, we launched our annual all-employee compliance training, covering IT and cybersecurity, data privacy, and business ethics. As of the end of October, 99% of employees globally have completed the training program. Our annual engagement survey was kicked off in October. To support employee engagement and diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging3, we have launched a 12-month inclusive leadership program for executives and people managers and we have started piloting a series of voluntary, employee-led global inclusion networks. On the environmental front, we continued to execute on two key programs that reduce our emissions: as of September 30, 2022, our real estate rationalization program has achieved a 3% reduction in our global office footprint (m2) compared to December 31, 2021, while our cloud migration program has decommissioned approximately 750 on-premise servers. We have also made progress on the data collection required to measure certain categories of Scope 3 emissions in line with our stated objectives of aligning to the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and of ultimately setting science-based targets.

Share Buyback Programs

Early in the year, we announced a 2022 share buyback program of €600 million, which was later expanded to €1 billion on August 3, 2022. In the year to date, through October 31, 2022, we have repurchased €756 million in shares (7.7 million shares at an average price of €97.60). A third party mandate is in place to complete the final tranche of €244 million in share buybacks in the period starting November 3, 2022, up to and including December 28, 2022.

Looking ahead to 2023, we have this week signed a third-party mandate to execute up to €100 million in share buybacks for the period starting January 2, 2023, up to and including February 20, 2023.

Assuming global economic conditions do not deteriorate substantially, we continue to believe this level of share buybacks leaves us with ample headroom to support our dividend plans, to sustain organic investment, and to make selective acquisitions. The share repurchases may be suspended, discontinued, or modified at any time. Third party mandates are governed by the limits of relevant laws and regulations (in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and Wolters Kluwer’s Articles of Association. Repurchased shares are added to and held as treasury shares and are either cancelled or held to meet future obligations arising from share-based incentive plans. We remain committed to our anti-dilution policy which aims to offset the dilution caused by our annual incentive share issuance with share repurchases.

Share Cancellation 2022

On August 31, 2022, we cancelled 5.0 million shares that were held in treasury, as approved by shareholders at the AGM in April 2022. Following this cancellation, the number of issued ordinary shares is 257,516,153. As of September 30, 2022, 252.3 million shares were outstanding and 5.2 million shares were held in treasury.

Full-Year 2022 Outlook

We reiterate our full-year guidance as provided on August 3, 2022. See table below. Following clarification of new U.S. tax rules on the capitalization of research and development expenses, we now expect adjusted free cash flow in constant currencies to be near the top of our guided range. We continue to expect organic momentum to slow moderately in the fourth quarter, largely due to challenging comparables.

Full-Year 2022 Outlook

Performance indicators

2022 Guidance

2021 Actual

Adjusted operating profit margin*

26.0%-26.5%

25.3%

Adjusted free cash flow

€1,025-€1,075 million

€1,010 million

ROIC*

14%-15%

13.7%

Diluted adjusted EPS growth

Mid- to high-single-digit growth

€3.38

*Guidance for adjusted operating profit margin and ROIC is in reporting currency and assumes an average EUR/USD rate in 2022 of €/$1.05. Guidance for adjusted free cash flow and diluted adjusted EPS is in constant currencies (€/$ 1.18). Guidance reflects share repurchases of €1 billion in 2022.

If current exchange rates persist, the U.S. dollar rate will have a positive effect on 2022 results reported in euros. In 2021, Wolters Kluwer generated more than 60% of its revenues and adjusted operating profit in North America. As a rule of thumb, based on our 2021 currency profile, each 1 U.S. cent move in the average €/$ exchange rate for the year causes an opposite change of approximately 2 euro cents in diluted adjusted EPS4.

We include restructuring costs in adjusted operating profit. We continue to expect that restructuring costs will be within our normal range of €10-€15 million (FY 2021: €6 million). We continue to expect adjusted net financing costs5 in constant currencies to be approximately €55 million, reflecting higher interest income. In addition, assuming current exchange rates persist, we would expect to incur a (non-cash) foreign exchange loss (in net financing result) of around €30 million on intercompany balances and hedging at year-end.

We now expect the benchmark tax rate on adjusted pre-tax profits to be at the lower end of our guided range of 23.0%-24.0% (FY 2021: 21.5%) due to an anticipated one-time release of a provision in the fourth quarter. Capital expenditure is expected to increase year-on-year but to remain within our normal range of 5.0%-6.0% of total revenues (FY 2021: 5.0%). We continue to expect the full-year cash conversion ratio to be in the range of 100%-105% (FY 2021: 112%).

Our guidance assumes no additional significant change to the scope of operations. We may make further acquisitions or disposals which can be dilutive to margins, earnings, and ROIC in the near term.

2022 Outlook by Division

Health: we continue to expect organic growth to slow from 2021 levels (mainly due to the absence of a contract win of the size of the 2021 ASCO deal) and the adjusted operating profit margin to improve.

Tax & Accounting: we continue to expect organic growth to accelerate from 2021 levels and the adjusted operating profit margin to improve.

Governance, Risk & Compliance: we continue to expect organic growth to slow from 2021 levels, mainly due to an expected decline in transactional revenues in the second half. We expect the adjusted operating profit margin to improve for the full year.

Legal & Regulatory: we continue to expect organic growth to improve on 2021 levels. We expect the full-year adjusted operating profit margin to decline modestly due mainly to the absence of a one-off pension amendment recorded in 2021.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Financial Calendar
February 22, 2023         Full-Year 2022 Results
March 8, 2023               Publication of 2022 Annual Report

May 3, 2023                  First-Quarter 2023 Trading Update
May 10, 2023                Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
May 12, 2023                Ex-dividend date: 2022 final dividend

May 15, 2023                Record date: 2022 final dividend

June 6, 2023                 Payment date: 2022 final dividend ordinary shares

June 13, 2023               Payment date: 2022 final dividend ADRs

August 2, 2023              Half-Year 2023 Results

August 29, 2023            Ex-dividend date: 2023 interim dividend

August 30, 2023            Record date: 2023 interim dividend

September 21, 2023      Payment date: 2023 interim dividend

September 28, 2023      Payment date: 2023 interim dividend ADRs

November 1, 2023         Nine-Month 2023 Trading Update

Media

Investors/Analysts

Gerbert van Genderen Stort

Meg Geldens

Corporate Communications

Investor Relations

t +31 172 641 230

t +31 172 641 407

press@wolterskluwer.com

ir@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; conditions created by global pandemics, such as COVID-19; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Elements of this press release contain or may contain inside information about Wolters Kluwer within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU).

Trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various countries.

1 PPP = U.S. Paycheck Protection Program of 2020 and 2021. GRC’s Compliance Solutions supported banks in lending under this program.
2 EHS/ORM = environmental, health & safety and operational risk management.
3 Belonging measures the extent to which employees believe they can bring their authentic selves to work and be accepted for who they are. Belonging and engagement scores are measured by a third party (Microsoft GLINT).
4 This rule of thumb excludes the impact of exchange rate movements on intercompany balances, which is accounted for in adjusted net financing costs in reported currencies and determined based on period-end spot rates and balances.

5 Adjusted net financing costs include lease interest charges. Guidance for adjusted net financing costs in constant currencies excludes the impact of exchange rate movements on currency hedging and intercompany balances.


 


Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • The time C.J. Miles' wife went viral over a tweet about Draymond Green

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles recalls the time his wife's tweet went viral after jokingly expressing concern Warriors forward Draymond Green would hurt her husband. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kaken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year. G

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Canada's Shapovalov defeats Coric in straight sets to move on to Vienna Open final

    VIENNA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the Vienna Open final after topping Borna Coric 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Saturday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native won a blistering 95 per cent of his first-serve points in addition to hitting seven aces. Shapovalov also broke on three of his four opportunities. "Definitely another great match for me," Shapovalov said. "Obviously Borna’s played some long difficult matches, so I think the first set was very important. "I was really happy, I played a

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Kaprizov scores two, Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal. Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for t

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L