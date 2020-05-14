Wolseley Canada brings new line of heating and cooling products to Canadian Pros

New partner GE Appliances, a Haier company is a breath of fresh air for HVAC dealers

BURLINGTON, ON, May 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada's leading plumbing and HVAC/R distributor announces a new partnership with GE Appliances, a Haier company. Starting in May, Wolseley will carry the company's world-renowned, exclusively dealer-driven line of Haier ductless and heat pump products in Ontario and Atlantic Canada.

"Canadian HVAC/R professionals are looking for high-quality, energy efficient HVAC solutions at a great value," says Chris Hann, HVAC/R Business Development Manager, Ontario & Atlantic. "We are thrilled to be introducing this new range of products for our customers."

With easy to install, quiet and efficient ductless systems, Haier is committed to providing exceptional end-user experience, with innovative home comfort solutions in North American and world-wide. This partnership with Wolseley allows them to provide a range of products and resources for dealers to meet customers' growing needs for quality heating, cooling and indoor air quality products at a fair price. Haier products are now available at Wolseley in Ontario and Atlantic Canada, with plans to expand to Western Canada in the fall.

By becoming Haier dealers, Wolseley customers can enjoy preferred dealer pricing, access to seasonal promotions, advertising support, incentives, enhanced technical support and more. You can learn more and apply to become a dealer at www.WolseleyHaierDealerPortal.ca

About Wolseley Canada

Wolseley Canada is a market leader in the wholesale distribution of plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, waterworks, fire protection, pipes, valves and fittings and industrial products. With its head office in Burlington, Ontario, the company has approximately 2,500 employees and over 220 locations coast to coast. Wolseley's team of sales and service specialists, an industry-leading e-business platform, Wolseley Express, and relationships with the best vendors and brands in the business, make Wolseley the professional's choice across the country.

Wolseley Canada's parent company, Ferguson plc is the world's largest trade distributor of plumbing and heating products and a leading supplier of building materials. Ferguson plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:FERG.L - News) and on the FTSE 100 index of listed companies.

For more information visit, www.wolseleyinc.ca and wolseleyexpress.com

About GE Appliances, A Haier Company

GE Appliances, a Haier company is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. In 2016, Haier Group, a global market leader in HVAC/R, acquired GE Appliances, allowing it to bring a level of service and support that is unmatched in the industry. Haier combines its world-class manufacturing and R&D capabilities, with GE Appliances service excellence, allowing for unmatched service and support in the industry.

GE Appliances, a Haier company offers partners in the HVAC/R and Plumbing Pro Industry products ranging from Heating and Cooling Equipment, Water Heaters, Packaged Thermal (PTAC) Units, Water Conditioning and Filtration systems and more under the Haier, GE®, GE Zoneline, and Hotpoint brands. For more information please visit www.HaierHVAC.com or www.geappliances.com/our-company.

