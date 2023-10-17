Wollaton Hall: Foraging ban brought in over 'excessive' activity

A popular park has banned foraging due to an increase in "excessive" activity.

Bosses at Wollaton Hall and Deer Park, in Nottingham, said they had implemented the ban because the level of foraging was becoming "intolerable".

Some visitors have been foraging for commercial gain by filling trolleys and carrier bags with chestnuts, they added.

However, a local forager said the ban would not stop people from breaking the law by foraging for commercial reasons.

In a post on social media, the park said it had seen an increase in foraging for business stock, which is illegal in the UK.

It said chestnuts - which have been the main target for foragers - were a "vital" food source for deer during the rutting season and going into the winter.

Rangers also said tree branches of mature plants had been damaged due to people trying to knock off chestnuts.

Visitors have also been picking mushrooms, which the park said played a "key role" in recycling nutrients and providing food to other natural organisms.

Lucy Buckle - the self-styled Nottingham Forager - said people should not be foraging for business use but she felt a complete ban was "quite extreme".

"For me finding the balance with foraging means looking at the area you're in and seeing what you can forage sustainably," she told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"Sometimes that means leaving absolutely everything behind, but sometimes that means you can fill your basket with stuff for yourself.

"I think putting an outright ban on somewhere like Wollaton Hall, what that results in is all the responsible, sensible foragers will go elsewhere and everybody who was willing to break the law previously by foraging commercially will continue to do so."

