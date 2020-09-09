The Wolfsonian-FIU museum has $10 million to expand. It needs Beach voters to approve

When media heir Mitchell “Micky” Wolfson bought the boxy, historic Washington Storage building on South Beach in 1987, he wanted a place to stash and display his idiosyncratic and ever-growing collection of objects.

Then he got ambitious. His idea: a public museum that would use his collection — by then tens of thousands of works of decorative and propaganda art — to illuminate the dawn of the Modern era and its manifestations around the globe. It was a version of London’s famed Victoria and Albert Museum, but in a sun-baked beach town.

Wolfson added two discreetly contemporary stories to the fortress-like storage building decorated in Spanish Baroque detailing — an oddity in a district known for its Art Deco architecture. He named the museum after himself, and eventually gave the whole thing to Florida International University.

Today, the Wolfsonian-FIU is a treasure box, one of the world’s most singular museums — and it’s bursting at the seams. So now it’s looking to expand again.

This time, Miami Beach voters will have to approve.

Wolfsonian and FIU leaders hope to build an addition on two adjoining commercial lots that Wolfson, who still serves as chairman of the museum’s advisory board, previously purchased for an eventual expansion. Wolfson donated the lots, occupied by one-story storefronts just to the north of the museum building, to the university’s foundation.

View photos Mitchel “Micky” Wolfson Jr. in the bookstore and cafe at the Miami Beach museum he founded, The Wolfsonian-FIU. More

To build, the Wolfsonian needs an increase in the allowed density under current zoning rules. By Miami Beach ordinance, that change must go to a citywide referendum.

After the city’s planning and land-use boards and the city commission unanimously approved the Wolfsonian’s application, the proposed change in the allowable floor-to-area ratio (from 1.5 to 3.25) will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Museum officials say the change would allow the Wolfsonian to grow its footprint and significantly expand its limited exhibition space. It would also improve public access and the museum’s visibility on Washington Avenue, a frayed street that’s undergoing extensive revitalization and redevelopment.

The museum’s conceptual plan for the expansion, drawn up by Zyscovich Architects, would push the five-story addition back to the rear of the lots to minimize any impact on Washington Avenue, which sits in the Flamingo Park Historic District, a part of the broader National Historic Register Art Deco District. The two storefronts to the north, listed as contributing structures in the historic district, would be gutted. Their plain facades, decorated with some minimal Deco details, would be saved and restored.

Behind the preserved facades, a public courtyard would serve as the museum’s main entrance, with a new lobby on one side and commercial retail — possibly a restaurant or shops — on the other, said Wolfsonian acting director Casey Steadman. The restaurant would be open after the museum closes, helping invigorate what has been a desolate stretch after dark.

The new entryway would open up the museum’s frontage and provide clearer signage and a more inviting front door, Steadman said. Though the seven-story building has been an anchor on Washington and 10th Street for decades, its somewhat forbidding facade and low-key signage has meant the museum is sometimes overlooked by visitors and locals, he said.

Story continues