Resilient Arsenal stage second half fightback to keep European dreams alive

Arsenal showed belief and guts to fight back from two goals down in Germany

Wolfsburg 2 Arsenal 2

By Tom Garry, at the Volkswagen Arena

After a morale-crushing week which saw Arsenal's captain Kim Little and their England captain Leah Williamson both struck down with serious injury, as Arsenal headed towards half-time trailing 2-0 in Sunday's testing Women's Champions League semi-final first leg away against the German champions after the embarrassment of gifting Wolfsburg a calamitous goal, many teams may well have folded. But not this Arsenal side.

Epitomising the resilience the north London club have needed to display at multiple times in their injury-hit season, Brazil centre-back Rafaelle climbed highest at the far post to nod Arsenal back into this contest just moments before the break, and Jonas Eidevall's team rallied further with a fine second-half team goal - finished off by striker Stina Blackstenius - to give themselves real, palpable hope for the second leg on Monday 1st May. Their dreams of adding to their 2007 European Cup triumph remain alive.

Against the odds, the English team will now head into the reverse fixture at the Emirates reinvigorated and truly believing that they can reach the Women's Champions League final after this very creditable 2-2 draw away against Wolfsburg.

"We have three values as a team: we put the team first, always [play at] 100 per cent and to be fearless. Today, we lived all three of those values. I am beyond proud to see that response from the players [to going 2-0 down] because it shows real resilience, real bravery on the ball and I thought they represented Arsenal excellently today," Eidevall said.

"We knew today was going to be difficult, our mission when we came here was to get a result to take this game back to London and decide it there between two good teams. We accomplished that but nothing more, nothing is done but the tie is very much alive."

Arsenal fight back against Wolfsburg to head back to the Emirates level

That this tie is now well-and-truly alive looked highly unlikely after 24 minutes, when Arsenal had gifted Wolfsburg their second goal, with Rafaelle mis-placing a ball across her own penalty area to Jen Beattie and instead providing the most generous of assists for Sveindis Jonsdottir to slot in. That came after some more disappointing defending for the hosts' opener, which saw the German side all-too-easily slice through Arsenal's back five and Svenja Huth raced through to provide a simple finish.

After a nightmare week in which Little suffered a season-ending hamstring injury and then Williamson was ruled out with a calendar year-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury, Arsenal morale will have inevitably been low, but by the time they produced the move of the match - when Lotte Wubben-Moy's inch-perfect through ball allowed Victoria Pelova to cut back a cross for Blackstenius to tap home and give Arsenal a potentially priceless draw - their tails were suddenly up. In truth, they rode their luck in the closing stages as Wolfsburg piled on late pressure, but the WSL will be delighted with this scoreline.

“I am really proud of how we have been handling this week and this year with a lot of players injured," Blackstenius said. "I feel like that [all the injuries] has made us even stronger. I would say that we are stronger now than we were one year ago.

“We really want them [the injured players] to be on the pitch, but that’s not the case now. It’s like we play for them and we want to achieve things together. We have them in our minds, they are still with us.”

The north London club, who are understood to have sold around 47,000 tickets already for the return fixture at the Emirates and have hope of seeing a club-record crowd and maybe even a sellout, of course still remain without long-term absentees including Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema too. But they're not without hope.

Match details

Wolfsburg (4-2-3-1): Frohms 6; Wilms 7, Hendrich 7, Janssen 6, Rauch 6; Oberdorf 7, Roord 7; Brand 7 (Wassmuth 6, 64), Huth 7, Jonsdottir 7; Pajor 7

Subs not used: Weiss (gk), Kiedrzynek (gk), Agrez, Bremer, Demann, Wolter, Blomqvist, Wedemeyer, Hegering

Yellow cards: Roord, Oberdorf

Arsenal (5-2-3): Zinsberger 7; Maritz 6, Wubben-Moy 7, Beattie 6, Rafaelle 6, Catley 6 (Wienroither 6, 70); Maanum 6, Walti 6; Pelova 6 (Kuhl 6, 90), Blackstenius 7, McCabe 7

Subs not used: D’Angelo (gk), Marckese (gk), Goldie, Agyemang, Harbert, Reid

Yellow cards: McCabe

Referee: Kateryna Monzul (Ukraine)

Attendance: 22,617

Arsenal take 2-2 draw back to north London - as it happened

04:24 PM

Tom Garry at the Volkswagen Arena

The Arsenal fans in the corner look very, very happy with that

04:24 PM

FULL-TIME: Wolfsburg 2 Arsenal 2

From two goals down Arsenal came back well and will travel back to the Emirates level. Think that's the dictionary definition of 'evenly poised'.

04:21 PM

Tom Garry at Volkswagen Arena

The Wolfsburg fans are livid that McCabe has only been booked, they were hoping to see a red card shown there. The hissing and booing is intensely loud, all around the ground.

04:21 PM

91 mins: Wolfsburg 2 Arsenal 2

Oberdorf goes in hard on McCabe who reacts. We haven't been shown a replay but McCabe could be in trouble here - not sure you can react in the way she did. BUT it's only a yellow for both players.

04:18 PM

90 mins: Wolfsburg 2 Arsenal 2

There will be four minutes of added time.

04:18 PM

87 mins: Wolfsburg 2 Arsenal 2

Still all Wolfsburg in Lower Saxony, is there to be one final twist?

04:15 PM

Tom Garry at the Volkswagen Arena

These are crucial moments in this tie, now, as the home team's pressure mounts, and this crowd can sense it. Arsenal need to hold on if at all possible.

04:12 PM

82 mins: Wolfsburg 2 Arsenal 2

Wolfsburg are dominating possession as they go in search of a third - a diagonal comes in from the left that catches the Arsenal backline half asleep. Jonsdottir is alert but is forced to stretch for the ball. That could have been a lot worse.

04:09 PM

80 mins: Wolfsburg 2 Arsenal 2

So nearly 3-2 to Wolfsburg. The ball is cut back from the right and former Arsenal player Roord hits it first time with the ball going just wide.

04:06 PM

76 mins: Wolfsburg 2 Arsenal 2

This is about managing the rest of the game for Arsenal - they don't need to risk too much to go in search of a third. They'd take this scoreline right now, I suspect.

04:02 PM

72 mins: Wolfsburg 2 Arsenal 2

Blackstenius has been brilliant today - had to live off scraps but has held the ball well and earned that tap in goal. Here she collects the ball inside her own half, and wins a free-kick in the process.

04:00 PM

Tom Garry at the Volkswagen Arena

The through ball from Lotte Wubben-Moy was inch-perfect, and Pelova and Blackstenius did the rest very nicely. It's felt as though Arsenal have scarcely been in this game at times, but they've stuck in there and now they're level at 2-2. This would be a hugely positive scoreline for them to take back to the Emirates if it stays like this.

03:57 PM

GOOOOOAAAAALL!!

Wolfsburg 2 Arsenal 2 (Blackstenius)

What a turnaround! This is a well-worked move that ends with the hard-working Blackstenius tapping in from close range. Pelova is found in the inside-right channel with a lovely throughball by Lotte Wubben-Moy, she gets her head up and delivers a low cross that puts it on a plate for her striker.

03:56 PM

65 mins: Wolfsburg 2 Arsenal 1

No sooner do I write that and Wolfsburg create a clear-cut chance. The ball comes in at pace from the left and Wassmuth hits a first-time volley that flies just over. The German outfit have looked the more dangerous in the final third.

03:54 PM

64 mins: Wolfsburg 2 Arsenal 1

Arsenal are slowly but surely seeing more of the ball and asking more questions of their hosts.

03:49 PM

59 mins: Wolfsburg 2 Arsenal 1

Good stuff from Arsenal's McCabe as she drives towards the Wolfsburg box going this way and that before delivering a good, tempting cross just beyond Blackstenius.

03:47 PM

57 mins: Wolfsburg 2 Arsenal 1

It's been mostly Wolfsburg this half - they're dominating possession but the Arsenal backline have been calmer this 45 minutes and held their hosts at bay.

03:45 PM

55 mins: Wolfsburg 2 Arsenal 1

Blackstenius times a run well on the right and is clear, she holds the ball up well but, as with other moves in the first-half, the promising move peters out to nothing.

03:42 PM

Tom Garry at the Volkswagen Arena

Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham is here at the VW Arena, along with club board members Josh Kroenke, Tim Lewis and Lord Harris of Peckham, to support the women's team

03:41 PM

52 mins: Wolfsburg 2 Arsenal 1

It's been a bitty start to the second half, neither side able to string much together.

03:39 PM

49 mins: Wolfsburg 2 Arsenal 1

Good stuff from Wolfsburg down the right through Huth, but the Arsenal backline deal with the cross well.

03:36 PM

47 mins: Wolfsburg 2 Arsenal 1

Corner for Arsenal - can they get another set-piece goal? The answer is 'no' as Catley again delivers but the German outfit clear the danger well.

03:34 PM

45 mins: Wolfsburg 2 Arsenal 1

They're back under way in Lower Saxony - can that late goal prove to be a game-changer for Arsenal, we're about to find out.

03:21 PM

Tom Garry's half-time verdict

How Arsenal needed that! That's a major lift for them, moments before the half-time break. They jog off to warmer applause from their travelling fans, reinvigorated to be back a game that appeared to be running away from them.

03:19 PM

HALF-TIME: Wolfsburg 2 Arsenal 1

Perfect timing for the north Londoners - they have been second best for the vast majority of that half, but that header from Rafaelle has got them back into the contest.

03:17 PM

GOOOOOAAAALLLL!

Wolfsburg 2 Arsenal 1 (Rafaelle)

From the resulting corner the ball is delivered to the back post where Rafaelle heads well into the back of the net - just what the visitors needed.

03:16 PM

43 mins: Wolfsburg 2 Arsenal 0

Good chance and fine play for Maanum, she's played in inside the box. She takes a great first touch before unleashing a firce shot toward the near post that Frohms saves well with her feet. Finally, a promising sign for the visitors.

03:14 PM

41 mins: Wolfsburg 2 Arsenal 0

Catley does well on the left before getting the ball into the box that Blackstenius gets on the end of. Alas, her first touch take the ball away from goal and Frohms, in the Wolfsburg goal, can come and take.

03:12 PM

38 mins: Wolfsburg 2 Arsenal 0

The hosts are in command both on the scoreboard and pitch - they're keeping Arsenal at arm's length here and it's hard to see how the north Londoners get back into this.

03:06 PM

Arsenal fans look away now...

...here's the horror second.

03:05 PM

03:05 PM

30 mins: Wolfsburg 2 Arsenal 0

It's all Wolfsburg at the moment and you suspect that Arsenal will take going into the break still 2-0 down, be able to regather and come back out stronger in the second 45 minutes.

03:00 PM

Tom Garry at the Volkswagen Arena

My word, what a gift for Wolfsburg. It's a horror show that Rafaelle and Jen Beattie will never want to see again. Jonas Eidevall appears to be complaining that two Wolfsburg players might have been just inside the penalty area, when Arsenal took their goal kick, but you can't be playing loose passes like that in a European semi-final.

02:57 PM

GOOOOOOAAAAAALLL!!

Wolfsburg 2 Arsenal 0 (Jonsdottir)

Absolute shocker. At 1-0 down they had to keep it tight - instead, from a goal kick, they play it short but Rafaelle's ball comes to Beattie in the middle is short and she's not ready for it. Jonsdottir picks Arsenal's pocket and has the easiest goal she'll ever score. Oh dear, oh dear...

02:56 PM

23 mins: Wolfsburg 1 Arsenal 0

Another long ball from the back catches out the Arsenal backline as Pajor collects and gets a shot in on goal. Worrying times for the visitors.

02:53 PM

20 mins: Wolfsburg 1 Arsenal 0

As good a finish as that was from Pajor the worrying thing for Arsenal is that they were effectively beaten by a fairly simply long ball.

02:50 PM

GOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!

Wolfsburg 1 Arsenal 0 (Pajor)

First chance of the match and Pajor finishes clinically. It's a long ball over the top from the right. Jonsdottir collects well in the inside-right channel before laying the ball off to the Polish forward who takes a touch before firing low into the far corner of the net. Great goal.

02:49 PM

Tom Garry at the Volkswagen Arena

The Wolfsburg fans are very engaged in this contest, relative to what we sometimes see at big stadiums when the women's teams play in them across Europe. This is a passionate home crowd. They're whistling at the referee if there's a decision they don't like. They've got a drummer behind the goal that Arsenal are defending in this first half and it has scarcely stopped beating. It's naturally going to be a slightly more intimating environment for Arsenal to be playing in, compared to if this game was being staged at the women's team's smaller AOK Stadion, situated just a few hundred yards away.

02:48 PM

14 mins: Wolfsburg 0 Arsenal 0

Maanum makes a great tackle in midfield dispossessing Rauch but her industry is not rewarded as the move peters out to nothing.

02:45 PM

11 mins: Wolfsburg 0 Arsenal 0

Blackstenius is through in on goal BUT she's offside and noticeably so. She likes to make her runs early and the German backline stepped up well.

02:43 PM

8 mins: Wolfsburg 0 Arsenal 0

Still no chances to report - both sides passing the ball around well but lacking any real cutting edge so far, Early days, though.

02:40 PM

6 mins: Wolfsburg 0 Arsenal 0

Ear;y worry for Arsenal as Walti is down and getting looked at - they really can do without another injury. Luckily she gets up after a bit and can carry on. Phew...

Jonas Eidevall may well have looked to the heavens and bemoaned Lady Luck and the footballing gods had she had to go off.

02:37 PM

4 mins: Wolfsburg 0 Arsenal 0

The key for Arsenal will be to try and keep Oberdorf quiet today - nullify her and the hosts attack may not tick as it usually does.

02:34 PM

2 mins: Wolfsburg 0 Arsenal 0

Fairly quiet start at the Volkswagen Arena, that will please the visitors.

02:33 PM

1 min: Wolfsburg 0 Arsenal 0

They're under way in Germany - the hosts in their garish lime green kit and Arsenal in the famous, iconic red and white number.

02:29 PM

The teams are out on the pitch

And we're moments away from kick-off.

02:24 PM

More from Tom Garry at the Volkswagen Arena

A few hundred Arsenal fans have travelled to this game, and they were enjoying themselves before the match in the sunshine at a bar in the centre of the town. I'm sure they'll be quite pleased when they hear the latest Tottenham men's team scoreline. But they've been making plenty of noise here all afternoon regardless. Meanwhile, the Wolfsburg fans' pre-match routine is in full flow, with a lights show, their anthem pounding out of the speakers, and now they are roaring the surnames of each of their players after the announcer reads out the first names. It's getting lively.

02:17 PM

From Tom Garry at the Volkswagen Arena

The good news for Arsenal fans is that Australia's Steph Catley is fit to start, which is a major boost for them to welcome back one of the best left-backs in the world. However, it'll only go a small way towards softening the major blow of Arsenal captain Kim Little (hamstring) and England captain Leah Williamson's (ACL) injury blows that were both confirmed last week, the latter being particularly crushing because Williamson is very unlikely to play again before 2024. With Caitlin Foord, and the longer-term absentees Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema of course still out too, it's a depleted Arsenal team, but still one with plenty of quality. Wolfsburg are without Germany star Alexandra Popp (calf) but also still have a team littered with world-class talent. Former Arsenal star Jill Roord starts, as does Germany's highly-rated holding midfielder, Lena Oberdorf.

02:14 PM

Those starting XI's in black and white

WOLFSBURG XI TO FACE ARSENAL: Frohms, Wilms, Hendrich, Oberdorf, Janssen, Pajor, Huth, Rauch, Roord, Jonsdottir, Brand.

Subs: Weiss, Kiedrzynek, Agrez, Bremer, Demann, Wolter, Blomqvist, Wedemeyer, Wassmuth, Hegering.

ARESENAL XI TO FACE WOLFSBURG: Zinsberger, Souza, Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Catley, Maanum, Walti, McCabe, Maritz, Pelova, Blackstenius.

Subs: D’Angelo, Marckese, Kuhl, Wienroither, Goldie, Agyemang, Harbert, Reid.

So the big news for the hosts is that Germany forward Alexandra Popp misses out through injury. For Arsenal there are three changes from the side beaten by Manchester United last week. Leah Williamson is out with that crushing ACL injury Jen Beattie comes in to replace the England international. Steph Catley and Katie McCabe also start.

02:05 PM

Calm before the storm

Stina Blackstenius and Teyah Goldie inspect the pitch ahead of kick-off in Germany

01:46 PM

Ready

The squad have arrived 👋 pic.twitter.com/QKv30GLdfe — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 23, 2023

01:45 PM

Here be Wolfsburg

01:42 PM

Here's the Arsenal XI

OUR STARTING XI 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1Yxt7Mfn3R — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 23, 2023

12:37 PM

Jonas Eidevall calls for solutions to number of ACL injuries in women's game

By Tom Garry

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall says the club will "look inside first, before blaming external factors", after Leah Williamson became the club's third star player to suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury this season.

England captain Williamson's ACL rupture, which was confirmed on Friday, followed the same injury ending the seasons of Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema in November and December respectively.

"And we as a club need to look at the factors that we can control and do as good as possible so we’re not sticking our heads in the sand and just blaming external factors," Eidevall said, as his side prepare to face Wolfsburg in their Women's Champions League semi-final first leg on Sunday. "We have to look inside first at what we can change and do better.

"What causes an injury like that is multifaceted of course. It’s a combination of load, physically, luck, bad luck, in that moment, and you can never know fully why you got into that position with the knee. What is important when looking at those injuries, female football players are six times more likely to get those injuries, we have to see where the sport is heading and we can see that there are more competitive games, it’s more intense than it’s ever been before. When we know that, it’s up to associations, governing bodies and clubs to say we know that, we know this risk, [and ask] 'what can we do? What can we learn?'."

Asked if the club would embark on an internal review, Eidevall continued: "We are consistently doing injury audits. We’ve been doing that since before I arrived at the club, this is no different. First and foremost we look internally and try and find solutions on what we can do better and that has to be how we think about things that we do and this will be no exception."

Eidevall added, regarding Williamson's personal reaction to the news: "She’s being logical about it, she’s been around in the training ground which I think is great to stay connected to the team and to the people around you. Now it's about following the process of a long-term injury like this, and making sure she has all the support around her needed to carry on in that journey and do it as good as possible."