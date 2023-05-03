Wolfsburg announce Cedric Zesiger as first signing ahead of 2023/24 campaign

Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg have signed Swiss defender Cedric Zesiger from Young Boys on a four-year contract. The 24-year-old began his footballing career at FC Lausanne-Sport in Switzerland before transferring to BSC Young Boys in 2019. He has since been a key player for the club, helping them secure the Swiss Super League title in the 2019/20 season and the Swiss Cup in the 2020/21 season. "We are very happy that Cedric has decided to join VfL Wolfsburg," said VfL Wolfsburg sporting director Sebastian Schindzielorz. "He is a player with enormous development potential who already has a lot of experience despite his young age. "We are convinced that his footballing qualities, mentality and attitude, as well as his physical strength, will make him a valuable asset to our team." The young defender's success in Switzerland led to interest from clubs abroad, and Wolfsburg has now secured his services. Zesiger is known for his physicality and strength in the air, making him a valuable asset on both ends of the pitch. His move to Wolfsburg presents a new challenge in a highly competitive league and will undoubtedly aid his development as a footballer. "I have already met a lot of nice people and seen the stadium from the inside. I can hardly wait to get started and play there," said Zesiger. "But before that, I have one big goal in mind, which is to win the cup with Young Boys after the championship. "I had really good talks with the people in charge at VfL Wolfsburg and had a good feeling right from the start. It's just that the whole package is right." Zesiger's signing is expected to boost Wolfsburg's defensive capabilities as they aim to compete in the Bundesliga and beyond. The defender's impressive performances at Young Boys have earned him a reputation as a promising young talent, and Wolfsburg will be hoping he can replicate that success at the Volkswagen Arena.

