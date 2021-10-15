Wolfpack men and women kick-start hoops campaign at ‘Primetime with the Pack’

For the first time in a while, the Old Barn was rocking again.

The band played, students danced and the cheerleaders cheered, meaning that Reynolds Coliseum and N.C. State basketball was back.

Wolfpack basketball fans missed “Primetime with the Pack” last season due to COVID. Even in their masks and with limited capacity, Reynolds was rocking.

The N.C. State men’s and basketball teams were introduced to Wolfpack nation, in an event that was part concert, part basketball, all excitement.

Even before the teams were introduced, the fans cheered every chance they got; for the band, for the dance team, just because they were back in Reynolds again. Once the introductions started, the roof really came off the place.

Coming out on the big stage to the big lights and pyrotechnics, the players tossed T-shirts and greeted the crowd. The players danced, dunked and played competitive games. The real games, for both squads, start next month.

The women, coming off back-to-back ACC tournament titles, open the season on Nov. 9 against South Carolina. The men start the season the same day against Bucknell.