Wolfpack extend winning streak to 18 games with 56-6 rout of York

TORONTO — Gareth O'Brien had three tries and added five conversions as the Toronto Wolfpack routed the visiting York City Knights 56-6 in rugby league action Saturday.

Josh McCrone and Andy Ackers had two tries apiece and Hakim Miloudi, Andrew Dixon, Nick Rawsthorne and Matty Russell had the others as Toronto (23-1-0) extended its winning streak to 18 games.

Blake Wallace added a conversion for Toronto, which is already assured of top spot in the second-tier Betfred Championship standings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Mike Kelly had the lone try for York, which was overtaken by Toulouse Olympique for second place in the Championship standings. Connor Robinson added a conversion.

Toronto next hosts the Rochdale Hornets on Aug. 17, one of three remaining regular-season home fixtures before it tries to win promotion to the top-tier Super League in September's playoffs.

The Canadian Press