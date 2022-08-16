Wolfgang Petersen, Director of ‘Das Boot’ and ‘Air Force One,’ Dies at 81

Wolfgang Petersen, whose German-language film “Das Boot” launched a successful Hollywood filmmaking career including “Air Force One” and “The Perfect Storm,” has died, a representative told TheWrap. He was 81.

Petersen died peacefully Friday from pancreatic cancer with his wife Maria Antoinette by his side.

Petersen’s film “Das Boot” or “The Boat” (1981) launched his career in Hollywood after the submarine WWII film received six Academy Award nominations. The film starred Jürgen Prochnow as the German U-boat Captain.

His first film in Hollywood was “The NeverEnding Story” (1984), which follows Bastian (Barret Oliver) as he stumbles upon a fantastical world in a magical bookstore. The world merges with his own when the characters in the story recognize him.

The director went on to make more action-packed films like “The Perfect Storm” (2001) which was based off Sebastian Junger’s nonfiction book and starred George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg. Other works of Petersen include “Enemy Mine” starring Dennis Quaid, “Shattered” with Tom Berenger, Bob Hoskins and Greta Schacchi, “In the Line of Fire” starring Clint Eastwood, “Outbreak,” “Air Force One,” “Poseidon” and “Troy.”

Eastwood played a Secret Service agent traumatized by the assassination of John F. Kennedy in the 1993 film “In the Line of Fire.” In 1995, “Outbreak” starring Dustin Hoffman, Renee Russo and Morgan Freeman spotlighted a killer virus as well as a wrought romantic relationship.

Other actors who worked under Petersen’s direction range from Glenn Close to Harrison Ford.

Ford worked with Petersen in “Air Force One” (1997), starring as a formidable president who can fend for himself.

Petersen is survived by his wife, son Daniel and two grandchildren.