Wolff: Mercedes "now knows how Red Bull felt in 2014-15"

Wolff conceded that Mercedes had no answer for Ferrari’s speed on the straights in Belgium, citing the way Sebastian Vettel regained second place from Lewis Hamilton after losing out at the start and going wide at La Source.

“If you would have given me second and third in Spa, I would have taken it before the race, because we know that our package compared to the Ferraris, with the straightline speed, is inferior.

“Look at Turn 1 and then the following straight, Sebastian can’t be more off the line than he was, and he was still able to overtake us.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He added: “I know a little bit now how Red Bull felt in ‘14 and ‘15, when you are on the back foot on the straights.”

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 Gareth Harford / Sutton Images

Gareth Harford / Sutton Images